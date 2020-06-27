'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Director Likes The Idea Of Magneto With Thor, Hints Mutants In MCU

The Walt Disney Company bought 21st Century Fox in March 2019. The deal also marks the return of X-Men at home to Marvel Studios. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting to see the mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, no project on the merger is currently said to be in development. Now X: Men: Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg shares his interest in seeing the mutants in the MCU.

Simon Kinberg shows interest in Magneto with Thor in the MCU

In an interview with a news agency, Dark Phoenix writer and director Simon Kinberg talked about the possible merger of X-Men and the current MCU characters. The filmmaker said that he grew up reading Marvel comics and the mutants were part of the MCU. He further clarified that they were not a part of the MCU but the Marvel Universe, generally comics.

Kinberg mentioned that for him, it is very natural for the X-Men to be part of the larger Marvel universe. He stated that he still remembers “the iconic cover” of the X-Men with the Avengers. He noted that he would love to see them interacting with all the other Marvel characters, they are going to be with now. The director said that he is excited to see what the merger is going to look like.

Simon Kinberg added that he is interested to see Magneto entering the MCU. He mentioned that it is because the character’s tonality is so different than the tones of Marvel films. He stated that the possibilities are limitless but he does like the idea of Magneto with Thor or with some other comic characters and seeing what the interaction between them could be like.

In X: Men: Dark Phoenix, Simon Kinberg added a scene which is speculated to be a hidden reference to the Avengers. Despite not being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the time, the space seen in Dark Phoenix resembles with Captain Marvel. In it, an existing jet is modified to reach Earth’s orbit, like the latter film. According to reports, X: Men: Dark Phoenix went into reshoots as it had major similarities with Captain Marvel, which released three months prior.

X: Men: Dark Phoenix

Simon Kinberg made his feature directorial debut with X: Men: Dark Phoenix. It had an ensemble cast of Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, and Jessica Chastain. Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix, causing the X-Men to decide if her life is worth more than all of humanity. The movie generally received negative reviews and tanked at the box office.

