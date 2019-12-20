Three Female Celebrities Who Have Adopted The Vegan Lifestyle

Celebrities are known for supporting and voicing against things they do not believe in, or find obscene. Many celebrities all across the globe find it unbearable to see animals get hurt for the needs of Human beings. As a result, they have decided to turn vegan. Here, we bring to you a list of 3 such celebrities that turned vegan-

Miley Cyrus

It is no secret that Miley Cyrus loves animals a lot. Reportedly, it is her mission to make the vegan lifestyle mainstream. To make it prominent she always makes sure that she brings out some element of it in her appearance. For instance, this year, she donned a vegan leather jacket mini skirt, faux fur coats and cruelty-free thigh-high boots. She once said that she is a hardcore vegan activist. Reportedly Cyrus believes that wearing vintage and using eco materials prepared with tech helps the world understand that animals need not be harmed to make bold fashion statements.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The impeccable Sri Lankan beauty and Bollywood's one of the most admired female actor, Jacqueline Fernandez, follows a vegan diet. She used to be a non-vegetarian but after understanding the crisis of the ecosystem she changed her lifestyle. While talking to an entertainment portal, Jacqueline said that following a vegan diet makes her feel better. She continued by saying that she now wants to spread this message with everyone. She mentioned in an interview that following a vegan diet not only helps protect animals but also helps in leading a healthy diet.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is amongst the most beautiful international celebrities across the globe. Recently, Ariana gave an insight into her views regarding the vegan movement to a news daily. She was pretty open about her feelings when she said that she loves animals more than human beings. Grande mentioned that she is a firm believer in consuming full plant-based, whole food diet that can expand a person's life and can make a person a lot happier.

