Tiffany Haddish Recalls 'traumatic' Experience Of Sexual Assault By A Cop At The Age Of 17

American actress Tiffany Haddish is slowly opening about her past police incidents and how it still bothers her even today. Recently, during an interview on a podcast, the actress reportedly recalled being assaulted by a police cadet when she was only 17-years-old. The 40-year old actress gave an account about the assault and also reportedly admitted that she continued to have a series of relationships with men working in law enforcement to take "revenge."

Tiffany Haddish opens up about past incidents

Sharing details of the same, the Like a Boss the actress said that she dates a cop, a prosecutor, and an attorney thinking, that they might fall in love with her and will support her with the cause of getting justice for her family and herself. But, much to her surprise, they all refused to help her out.

Haddish mentioned that nobody stepped forward to help her get justice. She also said that people left her which made her feel as if she has lost a piece of her soul. She also admitted that she regretted believing any other police officers that they would help her seek justice. The Girls Trip actress revealed that the attack on her was a complete "traumatic" the experience that "messed up" her understanding of physical relationships and relationships. She further went on to explain that another police incident, in which she claimed cops pulled their guns on her when they found marijuana in her car and admitted that she was “super afraid" for

her life.



Haddish reportedly said that the cops gave her a possession ticket but later it was downgraded to a ticket to disturbing the peace. She welcomed their offer to escape charges of a felony but expressed disappointment because she didn't think she was doing anything wrong. Sometime back, the actress made it to the headlines after she opened up about suffering from physical abuse at the hands of her mother. Tiffany Haddish, in an interview on Instagram, said how her mother had punched her straight in the face. Getting emotional, she continued her mother used to resort to physical abuse because "she couldn't use her words". This resulted from Tiffany Haddish's mother being involved in a car accident after which she had to learn all over again how to walk, talk and even eat.

