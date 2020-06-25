Hailey Baldwin Meets Bella Hadid In Italy After Justin Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Hailey Baldwin was recently spotted along with her supermodel buddy, Bella Hadid. The two were seen on a yacht in Italy. They flew down to a Mediterranean island in order to shoot a campaign for a swimsuit line, according to a source who revealed details of the trip to E!. This is the first time the two have met each other since the lockdown was initiated.

Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid meet up in Italy

Hailey Baldwin flew down to a Mediterranean island on a private jet and met Bella Hadid in Sardinia, Italy. The two supermodels opted for similar printed bikinis. Bella wore a pink and yellow bikini while Hailey Baldwin opted for a zebra-print bikini. Hailey’s getaway comes just days after Justin Bieber denied sexual assault allegations against him on social media. Before the vacation, Hailey Baldwin was following social distancing with husband, Justin, in Canada. On the other hand, Bella was spending her quarantine with her family in Pennsylvania.

Sexual Assault allegations against Justin Bieber

Earlier this month, a Twitter user had accused Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her. According to the Twitter user, this happened back in 2014 when Bieber was just 20 years old. The Twitter user did not reveal her last name and she wrote that she was 'sexually assaulted without consent'. Just days after this, another girl claimed that she was also sexually assaulted by the Sorry singer. Justin soon responded to the allegations and said that there is no truth to the sexual assault story and denied it completely. He also mentioned that he has been dealing with random accusations his entire career but wishes to address the problem.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin

The two stars had first met each other on a New Year party in the year 2009 and Justin had also shared a picture that featured him kissing Baldwin. Since then, the two had brief romantic flings over the years but their on and off relationship had grabbed a lot of attention. After Justin ended his relationship with Selena Gomez, he was spotted frequently with Hailey and since then the two have been extremely happy. This made the Canadian singer pop the question to her. The two got married in the year 2018 in a New York City courthouse. Hailey and Justin then enjoyed a lavish and traditional wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019.

