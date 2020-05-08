Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Suffering Physical Abuse From Her Mother

Hollywood actor, Tiffany Haddish is well known for movies like Girl's Trip, Self-Made, Like A Boss and Night School. However, she did not have this life always. Recently, the actor grabbed headlines for opening up about suffering from physical abuse at the hands of her mother.

Tiffany Haddish opens about suffering physical abuse

Tiffany Haddish, in an interview on Instagram, said how her mother had punched her straight in the face. Getting emotional, she continued her mother used to resort to physical abuse because "she couldn't use her words". This resulted from Tiffany Haddish's mother being involved in a car accident after which she had to learn all over again how to walk, talk and even eat.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash For Posting Photoshopped Pics From Her Met Gala Appearances

Tiffany Haddish's mother owned two properties, managed her own business and also worked at the U.S. post office. But after the accident, Haddish had to teach her mother everything like she was taught in her childhood. Frustrated by this, Tiffany Haddish's mother would resort to hitting because she "couldn't think of words".

Also Read: Tiffany Haddish Says She And 'Girls Trip' Co-stars Are Working On Sequel

Tiffany Haddish's family, namely her siblings, were sent to foster care when she was around 12-13 years of age. She revealed how her two sisters were put together in foster care as were her two brothers while she lived alone for a while. However, finally, her grandmother got custody of all the children.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds Has A Secret Family In Denmark? The Actor Opens Up About Them

Further in the interview, Tiffany Haddish also opened about the troubles she had to face on her way to success. She revealed how she would receive inappropriate propositions from men promising to help her. Haddish added that if she had accepted such conditions, she would not be where is right now.

Also Read: Adele's Transformation To Robert Pattinson's Fans Having A Meme-fest, Today's Top Stories

Also Read: Adele's Weight Loss Has Fans Gushing Over Her New Look, Netizens Say She Is 'glowing'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.