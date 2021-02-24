Tiger Woods' Car Accident: Rachel Uchitel, Alex Rodriguez & Others React To Golfer's Crash

On Tuesday, February 23, golf player Tiger Woods suffered from a major leg injury when his car rolled down a steep road in suburban Los Angeles which is infamous for such accidents in the area. He had to be pulled out from the car through the windshield and had to undergo major leg surgery. After the news of Tiger Woods’ car accident was out, several celebrities took to their social media to react to the same. Celebs like Rachel Uchitel, Alex Rodriguez and more wished him a speedy recovery.

Rachel Uchitel, Alex Rodriguez and more celebs react to Tiger Woods’ car accident

Rachel Uchitel was Tiger Wood's former mistress. After she heard the news, she told New York Post that the news had shaken her. She added that she was worried about his leg injury as being an athlete, his legs are extremely important for his sport. Rachel mentioned that he already had issues with his upper body and didn't need more. Baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez tweeted that he is waiting for more news on Tiger's health. He asked his fans to pray for him and wrote that he is currently thinking of his family.

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.



Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

Comedian Kevin Hart tweeted that he was sending special prayers to Tiger Woods and his family. He mentioned that he was praying for his speedy recovery. Jada Pinkett Smith called Tiger Woods 'GOAT' and wrote that she was with him the previous day. She told her followers that they shouldn't take even a single moment for granted. She wrote a positive note saying that she knows he will recover soon as the beast inside him is a 'tiger'. Take a look at the reactions here.

Sending a special prayer out to @TigerWoods & his family. Praying for a speedy recovery 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021

TV host Karamo Brown tweeted that the pictures from the accident were scary. He wrote that he hoped that Tiger was good. Lindsey Vonn dated Tiger from 2013 to 2015. She showed her support for the golfer and wrote that she was praying for TW, writing his initials. Reggie Bush is a former New Orleans Saints player. He took to his Twitter handle to tell Tiger that he has to bounce back like a Champ. The New England Patriots player Julian Edelman wrote that he was thinking of Tiger that afternoon. He mentioned that this was just another beginning of a comeback.

Praying for #TigerWoods I am praying that he is okay. The photos on the news of crash are so scary. Really hope he is good. — Karamo (@Karamo) February 23, 2021

Praying for TW right now 🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021

We praying for you @TigerWoods bounce back champ! 🙏🏾 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 23, 2021

Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon... prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback 🐅 🙏 https://t.co/lluhInJex9 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 23, 2021

