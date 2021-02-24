Latest News: State-wise Petrol And Diesel Prices; Tiger Woods Suffers Leg Injuries

'Rahul Gandhi Lacked Commitment': Anurag Thakur

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "North versus South politics" remark, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the former's complacency and lack of commitment is the reason why he was chased out of his constituency in the North.

"Your complacency and lack of commitment to your constituency is the reason you were chased out. Please stop being so confused. The North remembers. India is one," said Thakur.

State-wise Petrol And Diesel Prices In India On February 24

A day after Union Minister for Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan pointed that the constant rise in fuel price across all Indian states was due to the hike in crude price in global markets, Wednesday saw the price of petrol and diesel go further up by 50 paise to a rupee per litre, while only select states saw a certain low in the rates with the price of fuel that reduced up to Rs 2 per litre.

Petrol prices are highest in the states of MP, Maharashtra and Rajasthan with Rs 99, Rs 97.63 and RS 97.47 compared to Rs 96.64, Rs 97.30 and Rs 97.10, on Feb 23, in the three respective states. MP and Rajasthan also observed an uptick in diesel prices with Rs 89.65 and Rs 89.82 per litre compared to Rs 89.29 and Rs 89.44 per litre on Tuesday.

Tiger Woods Suffers Multiple Leg Injuries After Accident

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods on Tuesday sustained serious injuries after his SUV rolled over and crashed in suburban Los Angeles. He had to be pulled out through the windshield, and he is currently undergoing leg surgery. “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” said his manager, Mark Steinberg. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Joe Biden Rolls Back Trump-era Citizenship Test

US President Joe Biden has reverted the American citizenship test to its 2008 version. While former US leader Donald Trump pulled all stops to “protect Americans” from immigrants, Biden has been making efforts to make the nation comparatively more inclusive. The announcement was made by the Department of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS ), which said that it was reverting to the 2008 version of the neutralization civics text scheduled to start on March 1.

Nepal's Supreme Court Reinstates Dissolved Parliament

Nepal's Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the (now) caretaker Prime Minister's December 20 decision to dissolve the country's House of Representatives and asked authorities to summon a meeting of the Parliament within 13 days. In a landmark ruling, a five-member constitutional bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher annulled the Oli government's "unconstitutional" decision to dissolve the 275-member lower house of Parliament.

