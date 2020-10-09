'The Addams Family 2' Teaser Is Here To Make Your Halloween Spookier Than Ever!

Cinegoers got a nice surprise today when MGM studios dropped the new teaser of the second edition of the animated film The Addams Family 2. The official announcement was made today, which also mentioned that the film will be releasing next Halloween 2021. Fans have been waiting for the sequel of The Addams Family for really long, and cannot wait to watch their favourite ghost family, already.

The Addams Family 2 teaser out now!

Fans who watched the first part of The Addams Family seemed pretty excited for the sequel. Many left comments under the teaser mentioning they 'Can't-Wait' (sic) for the film to release already. Directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, the cast of The Addams Family 2 include Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Wallace Shawn, with Snoop Dogg as “IT” with Bette Midler and Bill Hader.

Charlize Theron will be returning to voice Morticia Addams, Oscar Issac will voice Gomez, Chlor Grace Moretz will voice the character Wednesday while Nick Kroll will voice Uncle Fester. Better Midler will voice Grandma, Javon Walton will voice Pugsley and Snoop Dogg will voice cousin.

Earlier, the movie The Addams family released in 2019. Directed by the same directors, that is Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, the film was highly praised and grossed nearly $203 million at the box-office. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics for the narrative, the performance and animation were praised.

The Addams Family followed the story of the members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family. They are Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma who are readily preparing for a visit from their even creepier relatives. But soon, trouble starts brewing when shady TV personality Margaux Needler realises that the Addams eerie hilltop mansion is standing in the way of her dream to sell all the houses in the neighbourhood.

