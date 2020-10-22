What Time Does Move Release On Netflix? See Details About Move Release Time & Date Here

Netflix has managed to keep its subscribers entertained during the past few months. During the lockdown, Netflix greeted its subscribers with various shows and movies on its platform. The streaming service giant is now all set to release a new documentary series, Move season 1, for the users worldwide. As the Move season 1 release date 2020 has been nearing, a lot of people have been wondering about its release date 2020 and what time does the series release on Netflix. To all the people who are curious to know about Move's release time and date on Netflix, here are the details.

Move season 1 release date 2020

Move season 1 will release on Netflix on October 23, 2020. This means that Move season 1 will be releasing this Friday. Viewers from all over the world can tune in to Netflix from this Friday to watch the first season of Move series.

What time does Move release on Netflix?

Move's release time on Netflix is expected to be at 12 AM according to Pacific Time. Subscribers of Netflix in India can watch the show from 12.30 PM on Friday. According to Eastern Time, the show will be available to stream at 3 AM on October 23, 2020. For the viewers in Australia, the show will be available to watch from 6 PM on Friday. The British audience can stream the documentary series from 8 AM on Friday.

About Move season 1 on Netflix

Move series is a documentary which explores the stories related to dance and dancers from various countries. Dance lovers from all over the world are eagerly waiting for Move season 1 release for a long time now. The documentary series is helmed by Thierry Demaiziere and Alban Teurlai. The official synopsis about Move series on Netflix reads as, “Discover the brilliant dancers and choreographers who are shaping the art of movement around the world in this documentary series.”

The trailer of Move features dancers from different parts of the world sharing their stories of why they dance, how they dance and how dance is an inseparable part of their life. From the looks of the trailer, Move season 1 will be bringing stories from five countries, Jamaica, Spain, Israel, Bangladesh and USA. See the Move trailer here.

