Dwayne Johnson: Times When The Jumanji Actor's Posts Sent Fans Into A Frenzy

Actor Dwayne Johnson, who is popularly known as ‘the Rock’, has time and again managed to tickle the funny bone of the audience with his witty social media posts. Dwayne Johnson, who is also one of the world’s richest actors, often takes the internet by storm with his funny jibes at co-stars and cute videos with daughter, Tiana Johnson. Here are a few times when Dwayne Johnson’s funny posts created headlines.

Dwayne Johnson takes a sarcastic jibe at co-star Kevin Hart

Recently, Dwayne took to his official Instagram handle to throw a sarcastic shade at co-star Kevin Hart. Sharing a picture on his official Instagram handle, he posted a funny Baby Yoda meme of cradling the infant alien from The Mandalorian whom he claimed was the younger brother of his 'son' and Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart. Take a look:

Dwayne Johnson's heartfelt message to a 3-year-old

Dwayne Johnson, who is known for his charity work for children across the globe, recently shared a heartwarming video message of himself singing You’re Welcome from the blockbuster film Moana. The viral video was dedicated to a little boy named Hyrum Harris, who suffered from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Take a look:

Dwayne Johnson's wedding pictures

Besides popular celebrities like Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas and Lady Gaga-Christian Carino who got married in 2019, Dwayne Johnson and long-time beau, Lauren Hashian, too, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Hawaii this year. In the pictures shared by Dwayne, the actor can be seen wearing a white pair of jeans and a shirt while Lauren Hashian, stunned in a gorgeous flowery embroidered plunge-neck gown. Take a look:

