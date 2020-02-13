The Debate
Times When Selena Gomez Was Rumoured To Be Dating Fellow Music Artists

Hollywood News

Selena Gomez is currently riding high on the success of her latest album 'Rare'. Read to know about the times she was rumoured to be dating fellow musicians

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is one of Hollywood's most popular celebrities. She is not only a singer but also a songwriter, actor, and television producer. Selena shot to fame with her hit series Barney & Friends and Wizards of Waverly Place. The pop star is known for her youth appeal and is highly followed on social media for her fashionable style. The world knew of Selena Gomez's strong relationship with Justin Bieber years ago but the young singer has also had a long list of other lovers. Listed below are the times when Selena Gomez was rumored to be in a fling with a musician. 

Selena Gomez and her rumored 'Same Old Love' with musicians

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were first spotted in January 2017 kissing outside of Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, US. The rumors of the couple dating had just sparked then. Around November 2016, The Weeknd had ended things with celebrated model Bella Hadid and was then spotted on many events with Selena Gomez.

The couple also took a trip to Italy together and later the photos of their arrival together at the MET ball seemed convincing of them being in a relationship. Soon after a couple of months, the couple parted their ways and were then no longer seen together.

Selena Gomez & Charlie Puth

Rumours of Charlie Puth dating Selena Gomez have been going around for a while. Charlie spoke of how dating Selena messed up with his mind and that they broke up due to Selena still having feelings for Justin Bieber. The couple even sang the hit song, We Don't Talk Anymore and fans believe the song says a lot more.

READ:Selena Gomez Gives A Sneak-peek Into Her Upcoming Beauty Line 'Rare Beauty', See Post

Times when Selena Gomez was rumoured to be dating a musical artist 

 

 

Published:
