Selena Gomez Gives A Sneak-peek Into Her Upcoming Beauty Line 'Rare Beauty', See Post

Selena Gomez recently teased her fans on Instagram that she had a big announcement coming. The very next day, Selena broke the suspense as she announced her huge upcoming project. The American pop-star took her social media to announce that she is officially stepping into the beauty world.

Selena Gomez is launching her beauty and makeup line, Rare Beauty. The makeup brand will be out in Sephora stores in North America by this Summer. The Lose You To Love Me's singer described the project as the most awaited one and she couldn't wait to share more bits of Rare Beauty.

Selena Gomez Launches Her Beauty Brand, Rare Beauty

Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer! Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/fWZQqyqrW9 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) February 4, 2020

The Rare Singer also uploaded a video on Instagram. In the video, Selena Gomez and her team are seen working on the upcoming beauty line which will only be made available soon online. In the sneak peek, Selena shared some lipstick shades, eyeshadow, face products and more from the pre-production phase of the line which is named after her just-released album. Check out the video.

Selena Gomez recently did an Instagram Live, where she revealed why she's launching the brand. She also wore some of the products but didn't give away much information. Gomez also said that she started working on the project two years ago.

