Selena Gomez 'unable To Lift Her Arms' After A Glass Of Champagne; Watch Her Goofy Video

Selena Gomez is one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now. She is currently enjoying the success of her latest album, Rare that released earlier this year. The actor has a massive fan following on her social media handles. Her fans witnessed her attending an award function recently, the videos of which, have been going viral over the internet.

Selena Gomez's Videos of being drunk and happy

Selena Gomez was seen wearing a peach strapless dress on the red carpet. Selena Gomez was seen wearing her hair up in a messy bun. She completed her look with minimum make-up and coral lips. The singer’s team bagged numerous awards for her album Rare and did not shy away from expressing her happiness on cameras. In fact, a video shared by her on Instagram showed her reclining on her chair with a glass of champagne in her hand. Check out the video below.

A friend of Selena Gomez was asked in a video why was she reclining on a chair motionlessly. To which she responded that she cannot move. The 27-year-old singer was seen confessing on the camera that she is drunk and cannot move her hand. After that, Selena Gomez burst into a fit of laughter. Along with her, her friends also started laughing.

On the work front, Selena Gomez, after her success in the music industry has stepped into the beauty world. She recently launched her beauty line. Her beauty line has been named after her latest album, Rare.

Image Credits: Selena Gomez Instagram

