Selena Gomez On Why Social Media Is Destructive And How 'certain Events' Made Her Stronger

Selena Gomez is currently busy basking in the success of her latest album, Rare that released earlier this year. Ever since the album has been out, fans have been pouring in their love and appreciation for the singer’s heartfelt music. She was recently even featured on the cover of a leading fashion magazine.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez All Set To Launch Her Beauty Line Called ‘Rare Beauty’

Selena Gomez talks about the toxicity of social media

There was a time when Selena Gomez the most followed person on Instagram. However, now she stands at the fourth position on the platform with almost 167 million followers. Hence when photographer Brianna Capozzi asked her that if given a chance to shut away from Instagram, would she do it.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez Has Been Rumoured To Have Dated THESE Celebrities Until Now

Selena Gomez was quick to reply that she would gladly do so. She also said that many people might not like her saying so but that is the truth. Selena also added that social media is destroying a majority of her generation from their identities. She said that this happens because a lot of pressure is being put on trying to meet societal standards.

The pop singer also added that if she ever finds a well-balanced medium then that would be great. However, Selena Gomez said that she is not obsessed with social media and only logs on the app when there is a need for it. She said that she does not use social media to explore or look for anything.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez’s Albums Until Now To Go On A Musical Binge Right Away

When being quizzed about if she had any regrets, Selena Gomez was quick to say no. She added that though he does wish that certain events in her life did not happen but those events made her the voice for people who have gone through a similar phase. She also said that with Lose You To Love Me, she aims to help people heal and let them know that they are not alone. She said that she is grateful for the things that happened in her life because that has given her more strength and courage.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez Reveals That Taylor Swift And Her Mom Cried When They Heard THIS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.