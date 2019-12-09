Times When Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart Gave Us 'BFF Goals' In 2019

Jumanji stars Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have been together since the first instalment of Jumanji series. Apart from Jumanji, the duo were seen together in movies like Fast and Furious presents: Hobs and Shaw and Central Intelligence. The fans of Dwayne and Kevin not only love to watch the duo on screen but they also love that the pair share a special bond off-screen. From mocking each other to recreating each other’s looks, we love how they mock each other on the Internet.

Read Dwayne Johnson Talks About Varun Dhawan; Expresses Desire To Star In A B-town Action Film

Dwayne Jonhson and Kevin Hart give us 'BFF' goals

For Halloween this year, we loved how Kevin Hart recreated Dwayne Jonhson's looks, from years ago. He posted a picture on the internet and caption it that it made him laugh like hell. Well, recreating a picture of your friend is something only a best friend would do. This proves their love for each other.

Read Kevin Hart Reveals Dwayne Johnson's "party Tricks" And The Rock Can't Stop Laughing; Watch

The duo, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have been a couple of interviews, promoting their film Jumanji: The Next level. The videos of them sharing their experiences of the shooting have been doing and it looks like they enjoy each other's company. A picture posted by Kevin Hart, calling Dwayne Johnson his man proved it all.

Read Dwayne Johnson Wishes Kevin Hart To Play A Role In DC's 'Black Adam'

The two, Dwayne Jonhson and Kevin Hart do not leave a moment to make fun of each other. In a recent interview, when Kevin Hart was asked which celebrity he would like to switch places with, he pointed to Dwayne Johnson. Hart said that he would like to switch places with DJ- Dwayne Johnson, to get to know what it would be like to be stupid and not know anything.

The Rock or Dwayne Jonhson genuinely respects and loves Kevin Hart, moreover, the actor calls consider him as important as a family member. The recent video he shared on his Instagram was a 7 min long video of them doing several interviews. In a long caption, he wrote what life means to him, ending it with a sweet message for Kevin Hart.

Read Dwayne Johnson 'thrilled' At Jumanji: The Next Level Premiere, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.