Gigi Hadid Travelled To Senegal, Posts Make Fans Emotional

Hollywood News

Gigi Hadid is amongst the most popular models. She visited Senegal in order to witness the living conditions of children and women there. Read ahead to know-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gigi hadid

Part of being one of the most in-demand models in the fashion industry means that you have a platform and a voice, which Gigi Hadid continuously uses to raise awareness. Other than walking runways and red-carpets, the Palestinian-American is known for her social work, which includes her current visit to Senegal. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid Wishes Pop Sensation Justin Bieber 'fastest Possible Recovery'

Gigi Hadid’s travel to Senegal

Along with UNICEF, the 24-year-old travelled to Dakar, Senegal to visit a shelter supported by the humanitarian organisation. Gigi took advantage of her platform and large following and took her almost 51 million Instagram followers on an eye-opening journey. Through her trip, the model was seeking to spread awareness about the lives of abused girls, women, and their children.

Gigi posted several striking and heart-warming pictures and videos, that included a video of her cradling a baby in her arms. Accompanying the pictures was a lengthy post from the UNICEF Goodwill ambassador highlighting the struggles that the women in the shelter face. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Also Read | Instead Of Going To The Gym, This Is What Gigi Hadid Prefers To Keep Herself Fit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Also Read | Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid’s Adorable Childhood Pictures You Must Not Miss

While in the African country, Gigi also visited two UNICEF supported schools. One was an “urban” pre-school in Kolda and the other was a village elementary school outside the city.

She posted sweet videos of the kids in class, while highlighting the importance of these institutions. The super-model also made sure she visited the Maternal and Child Health Post in Bagadadji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Also Read | Gigi Hadid’s Red Carpet Looks To Take Inspiration From; See Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 

 

 

Published:
