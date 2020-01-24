Gigi Hadid Travelled To Senegal, Posts Make Fans Emotional

Part of being one of the most in-demand models in the fashion industry means that you have a platform and a voice, which Gigi Hadid continuously uses to raise awareness. Other than walking runways and red-carpets, the Palestinian-American is known for her social work, which includes her current visit to Senegal. Read ahead to know more.

Gigi Hadid’s travel to Senegal

Along with UNICEF, the 24-year-old travelled to Dakar, Senegal to visit a shelter supported by the humanitarian organisation. Gigi took advantage of her platform and large following and took her almost 51 million Instagram followers on an eye-opening journey. Through her trip, the model was seeking to spread awareness about the lives of abused girls, women, and their children.

Gigi posted several striking and heart-warming pictures and videos, that included a video of her cradling a baby in her arms. Accompanying the pictures was a lengthy post from the UNICEF Goodwill ambassador highlighting the struggles that the women in the shelter face. Take a look.

While in the African country, Gigi also visited two UNICEF supported schools. One was an “urban” pre-school in Kolda and the other was a village elementary school outside the city.

She posted sweet videos of the kids in class, while highlighting the importance of these institutions. The super-model also made sure she visited the Maternal and Child Health Post in Bagadadji.

