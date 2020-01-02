A Look At The Times When International Star Zendaya Made Headlines In 2019

Zendaya's career is at its peak now as she has been giving back-to-back impressive performances. The international star gained massive popularity from MCU's recent Spiderman series with Tom Holland. The first movie of Marvel's Phase 2, Spiderman: Far From Home, has earned over $280 million and is amongst the biggest release of 2019.

After being successful on the big screen, Zendaya rocked the internet with her web series, Euphoria, which is based on the life of a girl named Rue, a drug addict trying to figure out life. Her performance shocked the netizens and created a lot of buzzes. With such an appealing performance she proved her skills as an actor. Here's a look are the top three times Zendaya made headlines in 2019.

Zendaya's magical moment at Met Gala 2019

The international star knows how to steal the show and she did that exactly at the Met Gala 2019. The star adorned the character of Cinderella in the event and she looked impeccably beautiful. Zendaya carried a bag that was shaped like Cinderella's carriage. According to the sources, the dress weighed 11-pounds and it included 20 carbon fiber rods, 40 meters of LED light strips, 6,000 controllable points of light, and 5 battery packs that produced half a kilowatt of power.

Woman of the Year

With several remarkable performances and the ever-increasing global fame, GQ Australia conferred her the title of "The Woman of the Year." After finding this out, Zendaya was filled with excitement and did not hold back to thank the magazine for bestowing her this title. The female star posted several posts on her social media, expressing her gratitude towards the gesture. She said, "Thank you GQ Australia, proud to be your woman of the year."

Zendaya didn't receive a Golden Globes nomination and fans’ reactions

The recent news that Zendaya was not nominated by the Golden Globe Awards for her performance in Euphoria saddened many fans. Her well-wishers bombarded the internet furiously. However, Zendaya remained calm and handled it effortlessly. She is an unstoppable star and she proved it with the strong fan following she has across the globe.

