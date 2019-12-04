Zendaya Was Recently Conferred With The GQ 'Woman Of The Year' And This Is How She Reacted

Zendaya's career is on the seventh cloud as she is giving back-to-back eye-pleasing performances. The international star gained massive popularity from MCU's recent Spiderman series with Tom Holland. The recent addition to Marvel's Phase 2, Spiderman: Far from home, has earned over $280 million.

After the success of her movie, Zendaya rocked the digital platform with her web series, Euphoria, which was based on a girl named Rue, who is a drug addict and is trying to figure out life. Her performance shocked the netizens and created a lot of buzz. She nailed her character setting up an example of her excellency.

Recently, with these remarkable performances and her ever-increasing global fame, GQ Australia conferred her the title of "The Woman of the Year." After finding out this, Zendaya did not hold back to thank the magazine for bestowing her this title. The female star posted several posts on her social media, expressing her gratitude towards the gesture. She said, "Thank you GQ Australia, proud to be your woman of the year."

Posts of gratitude by Zendaya for GQ

Thank you GQ Australia, proud to be your woman of the year🖤 pic.twitter.com/KvRnV6r4dI — Zendaya (@Zendaya) November 29, 2019

Also Read | International Emmy awards 2019: From Radhika Apte to Zendaya here are best dressed celebs

Also Read | MUST WATCH: Zendaya magically recreates this iconic scene from Cinderella at Met Gala 2019, glass slippers and all

Also Read | Zendaya, 'Game of Thrones' actors to present Emmy Awards 2019

Zendaya is going to be back on the silver screen as Chani with a fantasy sci-fi movie, Dune. The sci-fi drama also stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica and Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho. Dune is directed by Denis Villeneuve, and it is going to be released in the year 2020.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr. to have the most absurd reunion with 'Spiderman' Tom Holland in Dolittle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.