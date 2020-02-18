When Nick Jonas Couldn't Stop Gushing Over Wifey Priyanka Chopra

The Jonas Brothers recently released their latest single What a Man Gotta Do featuring their respective wives in the sweet music video. While all the Jonas Brothers' fans are gushing over how beautiful these couples look, the Indian audience especially has their eyes for our desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Take a look at some of the moments where one can find Nick Jonas gushing over his wife.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' photos

After Priyanka and Nick's 2019 Christmas celebrations, apparently Nick arrived in the Batmobile to take Priyanka on a ride in the snow. The post was adorable as Nick Jonas captioned it as "Nothing better than seeing her smile" (sic). The singer seemed like a doting husband while he let Priyanka ride the Batmobile herself as he sat as her pillion ride.

Cute Sunday selfie

Priyanka's cute Sunday selfie which saw millions of comments on her Instagram post got a special mention from her loving husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka captioned with a Rumi's quote saying "The wound is the place where the Light enters you.” where Nick Jonas replied "cute".

Nick Jonas surprises wife with a $199,000 Mercedes

After the song Sucker became a massive hit and topped the Billboard charts, Nick Jonas gifted a $199,000 Mercedes to wife Priyanka. Priyanka Chopra celebrated her husband's success with a gift of her own, she said: "When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach" (sic).

When Nick Jonas helped Priyanka Chopra with her dress

While Priyanka looked no less than a bride at her Cannes premiere, Nick Jonas was no less than noblemen while he helped her straighten out her dress's long train. They appeared at the red carpet six months after tying the knot in December 2018 in this Cannes event.

