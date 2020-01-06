Priyanka Chopra Avoids Hubby Nick Jonas' Kiss At The Golden Globes 2020; Here's Why

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They had tied the knot at a beautiful wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. It was one of the biggest events of Bollywood in the year 2018. After their marriage, they have been seen together at events likes the Met Gala and, recently, at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. At this event, the couple had a really lovely moment. Here is what happened at the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020.

Priyanka Chopra leans away as Nick tries to kiss her

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen at the 77th Golden Globe awards. At the red carpet of the event, Nick tried to kiss Priyanka, but as he moved ahead to kiss her, she leaned away. She later revealed that she did this because the lipstick that she was wearing would have made Nicks's lips look red, just like the lipstick.

But after a second, they kissed each other, after which Nick’s lips turned pinkish with Priyanka’s lipstick. But Priyanka, being a lovely wife, cleaned Nick’s face so that the lipstick did not ruin his looks. After this, Priyanka also told the host of red carpet that her lipstick can be a problem so she hesitated to kiss Nick. Watch the video here.

