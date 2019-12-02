The Debate
Ryan Reynolds On Doing Stunts In Films: "Action Scenes Aren't Hilarious After Turning 40"

Hollywood News

Ryan Reynolds will be seen in 6 Underground with Adria Arjona, Mélanie Laurent and Dave Franco. Read more about his views on action scenes of his upcoming film.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds recently shared his views on performing action stunts for his projects. The actor thinks that after turning 40, falling on cement wasn't hilarious anymore. Reynolds will be seen giving the audience a set of great action stunts and adrenaline-rush inducing chase sequences in his upcoming, 6 Underground. His latest film is going to revolve around six individuals who form a vigilante death squad after faking their deaths in order to take down notorious criminals. Read more to know about Ryan Reynolds’ views on his upcoming film.

Ryan Reynolds' views on action scenes in 6 Underground

Ryan shared some good experiences from the film’s shoot and added that he loved the car chase, shoot sequences on the giant boat, and action sequences in Hong Kong. He thinks that those kinds of action sequences are hilarious, fun, and exciting. According to the Deadpool star, it feels that the hardest stunt was just the actual hand-to-hand combat sequences. After expressing his views, he said, “I think after I turned 40 falling on cement wasn't hilarious anymore. I love action, performing it and being a part of it .. I love learning from it... I wouldn't say challenging but mostly exciting.” The interview was taken by a major news publishing house. 

