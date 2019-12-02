Ryan Reynolds On Doing Stunts In Films: "Action Scenes Aren't Hilarious After Turning 40"

Ryan Reynolds recently shared his views on performing action stunts for his projects. The actor thinks that after turning 40, falling on cement wasn't hilarious anymore. Reynolds will be seen giving the audience a set of great action stunts and adrenaline-rush inducing chase sequences in his upcoming, 6 Underground. His latest film is going to revolve around six individuals who form a vigilante death squad after faking their deaths in order to take down notorious criminals. Read more to know about Ryan Reynolds’ views on his upcoming film.

Also Read | 6 Underground: How The Audience Reacted To The Ryan Reynolds-starrer Trailer On Netflix

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson Admits She 'romanticised' Her Marriage With Ryan Reynolds. Know Why?

RYAN REYNOLDS

i know you are promoting for #6Underground now but would like to tell you PARK CHANYEOL is a BIG FAN



he even ordered ur DEADPOOL costume



cant wait to see u with him and the rest of Exo



CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR EVENT#6UndergroundxEXO



pic.twitter.com/aFGbIYzODs — PURPLE🏴vs🏳️ (@RealPurple14) December 2, 2019

Someone better capture Chanyeol fanboying over Ryan Reynolds or their interaction if not what are you there for!!!#6Underground #OBSESSION @weareoneEXO #EXO pic.twitter.com/fLcwdPMocL — Sehun’s Bellybutton 😙 (@jongdaesdate) December 2, 2019

Ryan Reynolds' views on action scenes in 6 Underground

Ryan shared some good experiences from the film’s shoot and added that he loved the car chase, shoot sequences on the giant boat, and action sequences in Hong Kong. He thinks that those kinds of action sequences are hilarious, fun, and exciting. According to the Deadpool star, it feels that the hardest stunt was just the actual hand-to-hand combat sequences. After expressing his views, he said, “I think after I turned 40 falling on cement wasn't hilarious anymore. I love action, performing it and being a part of it .. I love learning from it... I wouldn't say challenging but mostly exciting.” The interview was taken by a major news publishing house.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' Chilling Session On The Streets Gets Captured By Wife Blake Lively

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Says 'no Greater Contribution To Cinema Than India'

The Green Lantern suit is made from 100 percent breathable animation. So instead, here’s the original flight suit I wore in LIFE! Bid today: https://t.co/Vnw8GlB5zj. Proceeds support injured Veterans via @homesforourtrps. #HFOTcelebauction pic.twitter.com/TnkPdB4NEP — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2019

Also Read | Dictators Today Are In-charge Of World: Ryan Reynolds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.