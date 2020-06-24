Timothee Chalamet And Eiza Gonzalez Spotted Vacationing In Mexico, Spark Dating Rumours

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez were recently spotted having a good time while on vacation in Mexico. The pictures that went viral of Timothee and Eiza show that the two may have started dating and fans are excited about it. According to an entertainment portal, Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez were on a vacation together and shared several intimate moments together.

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez spotted vacationing in Mexico

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez were spotted having a great time in a photo series shared by their fans on social media. The pictures have gotten viral and fans are quite happy for the prospective couple. In the photos shared on social media,

Timothee Chalamet can be seen walking around in swimming trucks and later in a red t-shirt with a khaki pant. Baby Driver actor Eiza Gonzalez can be seen wearing a bikini along with a necklace and oversized sunglasses. The two can be seen having fun as Timothee plays the guitar for her and enjoys with their other friends.

The two also have an intimate moment together which has assured the fans that perhaps, Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez maybe dating. Several other pictures too can be seen in the photo series shared by the fan pages in which the couple and their friends can be seen playing around and having a good time in general.

Timothee Chalamet was last seen in a relationship with Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp. The two actors shared a great on-screen equation and were loved by fans. Both Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp appeared in the Netflix series “The King”. Timothee played the role of King Henry V and Lily-Rose Depp played the role of his wife Catherine.

The couple had been dating for over a year before they decided to eventually end things between them. Timothee and Lily were spotted several times on many occasions, according to a news portal. The couple back then, however, had refused to make their relationship public and kept a low profile. On the other hand, Eiza Gonzalez was previously linked to Luke Bracey and Josh Duhamel, according to a news portal.

