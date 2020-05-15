'Call Me By Your Name' Director Luca Guadagnino To Helm 'Scarface' Reboot?

Scarface reboot has been on halt for a long time. The project was announced nearly a decade ago, but no major development has been made, besides setbacks like the directors and actors leaving the project. Now the film has got a new path as Luca Guadagnino steps in as the director. Read to know more.

Luca Guadagnino to direct Scarface reboot

The rights of Scarface are with Universal Pictures. The studio has bought in Luca Guadagnino to helm the much-awaited reboot film. Guadagnino has received acclaimed for his work in the 2017 release, Call Me by Your Name, which earned him Academy Award nomination for best picture. Joel Coen and Ethan Coen are writing the screenplay for the reboot with earlier drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman and Paul Attanasio. Coen brothers have been attached to the project for around three years.

Scarface reboot has many names attached to it. In 2011, David Ayer was to write and direct the film along with David Yates, but his version was called ‘too dark’ by the studios. Pablo Larraín was in negotiations to helm the movie in 2014 with the screenplay by Paul Attanasio and Jonathan Herman rewriting the drafts, but nothing materialised out of it. Antoine Fuqua was bought in to direct the reboot in 2018 with Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer as the writer and Diego Luna playing the lead, which eventually got cancelled. Now, Luca Guadagnino is the latest name attached to the film.

It is still unsure when Scarface reboot will be out. The project is still in early developments with cast yet to be finalised. Moreover, Luca Guadagnino is reportedly working on a sequel to Call Me by Your Name. There is no confirmation on when the work on either of them will begin as the world is currently on a halt due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming film will be the third take on Scarface. The first Scarface was released in 1932 starring Howard Hughes and was directed by Howard Hawks. Then in 1983, Brain De Palma helmed Scarface featuring Al Pacino as Tony Montana. Both the films were acclaimed by the critics as well as the audiences. The 1932 version took place in Chicago, while the 1983 version was situated in Miami and the upcoming reboot will reportedly take place in Los Angeles.

The Scarface reboot will be banked by Dylan Clark under his Dylan Clark Productions. Scott Stuber along with Marco Marabito and SVP Brian Williams will be the executive producers. Universal SVP Production Jay Polidoro and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal.

