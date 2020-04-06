Timothee Chalamet's 'Call Me By Your Name' To Get A Sequel? Read

As per reports, Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet are all set to woo fans once again with the sequel of their film Call Me by Your Name. Director Luca Guadagnino has confirmed the same. The filmmaker also reportedly said that Esther Garrel and Michael Stuhlbarg, who played parents to Chalamet's Elio in the year 2017, will also return for the sequel of the film.

In a recent interview, Luca Guadagnino revealed that it was a pleasure working Timothee Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Armie Hammer, Esther Garrel and the many other actors of the film. He also went on to say that everyone will once again play a part in the sequel of the film.

The storyline of the new movie is not revealed, but it was said that Andre Aciman's novel on which the original film was based has also got a sequel which is titled as Find Me. The novel takes place after 10 years of the original story. As per reports, Guadagnino’s film has been kept on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, all production houses were asked to stop all work.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' First Date Revealed! Here's What 'Call Me By Your Name' Actor Armie Hammer Has To Say About It

The director went on to reveal that before the coronavirus outbreak, he visited the United States of America to meet a screenwriter. He went on to say that he loves the screenwriter very much and will not disclose his name. He said that they had to put the film on hold, unfortunately.

Also read | TikTok Artist Transforms Herself Into American Actor Timothee Chalamet

About the original film

As per reports, the original film, Call Me by Your Name was based on Aciman's novel that took place at the height of the AIDS epidemic in the year 1987. The film showcased Elio (Timothee Chalamet) and Oliver's (Armie Hammer) love story during 1983, around the time where HIV was discovered. The film went on to receive several awards including the Oscars.

Also read | Oscars 2020: Gal Gadot, Timothee Chalamet, Zazie Beetz To Present The Prestigious Awards

Also read | Oscars 2020: Margot Robbie Gets Photobombed By Timothee Chalamet, Fans Call It 'adorable'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.