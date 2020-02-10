Oscars 2020: Margot Robbie Gets Photobombed By Timothee Chalamet, Fans Call It 'adorable'

Oscars 2020 red carpet was nothing short of a spectacle, with A-list Hollywood celebrities gracing the event in stunning fashion ensembles. Amidst all the A-list celebrities, an actor who seems to have won many hearts with his Oscars 2020 red carpet antics is none other than Call Me By Your Name actor Timothee Chalamet, who photobombed Margo Robbie. This cute little gesture of Timothee has taken social media by a storm.

Timothée Chalamet with Margot Robbie on the red carpet at the Oscars 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/ALIasSkd4O — Timothée Chalamet Fans (@TimotheeUpdates) February 10, 2020

The social media post shared on February 10 has already more than a thousand comments, with fans raving about Timothee Chalamet's cute gesture. Here are how fans are reacting to Chalamet and Robbie's red carpet moment.

timmy's commitment to his photobombing is truly admirable, look at how firmly he's holding the eye contact with the camera — sláv (@MiraNemcikova) February 10, 2020



Damn beautiful — Camilo Trujillo (@8745Ceta) February 10, 2020

love how he puts his serious face on for the photos but in between he’s smirking and laughing — your local cancer ♋️ crybaby (@crybaby_718) February 10, 2020

MY HEART — alexa ♡ (@halseyxxgrande) February 10, 2020

Timothee Chalamet & Margot Robbie set fashion goals at Oscars 2020

The Oscars 2020 that was hosted on Sunday, February 9, had Timothee dressed in a navy blue Prada suit, embellished with a diamond and gold brooch. The actor accompanied the semi-casual look with minimal accessories. On the other hand, his colleague Margot Robbie opted for a vintage Chanel gown that had a deep purple brooch affixed in the middle.

Timothée Chalamet with Margot Robbie 🖤 Two angels, idc pic.twitter.com/0vKuMIf3Kl — Timothée Chalamet Fans (@TimotheeUpdates) February 10, 2020

Timothee Chalamet and Margot Robbie, who previously hosted the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards together are gearing up for an exciting year ahead. Timothee who has Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch up next is also reported to be working on the sequel to his 2017 popular film Call Me By Your Name.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie, who was recently seen in Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey is gearing up for a busy year ahead. The actor is currently amid the shooting for James Gunn's Suicide Squad, a sequel to the 2016 hit movie. Apart from the upcoming film, Margot Robbie has a few more movies in her kitty.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Timothee Chalamet and Margot Robbie Instagram)

