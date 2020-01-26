TikTok Artist Transforms Herself Into American Actor Timothee Chalamet

A video of a TikTok makeup artist is going viral on social media where she effortlessly transforms herself into American actor Timothee​ Chalamet. According to media reports, the artist in the video, Charlotte Roberts is a 16-year-old popular makeup artist on TikTok and is known for her incredible transformation. Media reports suggest that Charlotte is a big fan of Timothee Chalamet and decided to recreate his look on the popular social media platform.

Incredible

In the video, Charlotte can be seen applying blushers and eyeliners to create the angular facial features of the Interstellar actor. The video is set to a remix of Roddy Ricch's Number 1 single 'The Box' and has garnered more than 62,000 views ever since Charlotte uploaded it from her twitter handle. It is not yet clear whether Timothee has seen the video, but netizens on Twitter are definitely loving it.

hi this is blowing up everywhere so i just came to say it’s me umm @RealChalamet notice me pls pic.twitter.com/y6lPNXpMBz — Charlotte Roberts (@charlotteslooks) January 23, 2020

today i shall be jim carrey pic.twitter.com/sn83K4XDXg — Charlotte Roberts (@charlotteslooks) December 7, 2019

throwback to this iconic video pic.twitter.com/lCmKmMWLlN — Charlotte Roberts (@charlotteslooks) January 1, 2020

i really said “i speak for the trees” pic.twitter.com/EU6aH1s4v3 — Charlotte Roberts (@charlotteslooks) January 5, 2020

andy warhol’s got nothing on this pic.twitter.com/Hne3AHX3D9 — Charlotte Roberts (@charlotteslooks) January 17, 2020

Timothee Chalamet made his feature film debut with Men, Women & Children and then appeared in Christopher Nolan's science-fiction Interstellar. However, Timothee gained wider recognition after appearing in romantic drama Call Me By Your Name. Timothee is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Dune, which is under the post-production stage. After Dune, Timothee will get busy with the American-German comedy film The French Dispatch, which is also in the post-production stage.

