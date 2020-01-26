The Debate
TikTok Artist Transforms Herself Into American Actor Timothee Chalamet

Rest of the World News

A video of a TikTok makeup artist Charlotte is going viral on social media where she effortlessly transforms herself into American actor Timothee​ Chalamet.

A video of a TikTok makeup artist is going viral on social media where she effortlessly transforms herself into American actor Timothee​ Chalamet. According to media reports, the artist in the video, Charlotte Roberts is a 16-year-old popular makeup artist on TikTok and is known for her incredible transformation. Media reports suggest that Charlotte is a big fan of Timothee Chalamet and decided to recreate his look on the popular social media platform. 

In the video, Charlotte can be seen applying blushers and eyeliners to create the angular facial features of the Interstellar actor. The video is set to a remix of Roddy Ricch's Number 1 single 'The Box' and has garnered more than 62,000 views ever since Charlotte uploaded it from her twitter handle. It is not yet clear whether Timothee has seen the video, but netizens on Twitter are definitely loving it. 

Read: TikTok Video Of Woman Using Liquid Eyeliner Instead Of Contour Sparks Debate

Read:  Baba Jackson And His TikTok Videos Have Been Breaking The Internet, But Who Exactly Is He?

Read: Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak 'look' TikTok Video Sours Kangana Ranaut's Take On Her Effort

Timothee Chalamet made his feature film debut with Men, Women & Children and then appeared in Christopher Nolan's science-fiction Interstellar. However, Timothee gained wider recognition after appearing in romantic drama Call Me By Your Name. Timothee is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Dune, which is under the post-production stage. After Dune, Timothee will get busy with the American-German comedy film The French Dispatch, which is also in the post-production stage.

Read: TikTok: New Challenge Where People Eat Cereal From Other Person's Mouth Goes Viral; Watch
 

