Oscars 2020: Gal Gadot, Timothee Chalamet, Zazie Beetz To Present The Prestigious Awards

Oscars is one of the most prestigious award show globally. Movies all across the world gain major recognition through this platform. Oscars seem to be a big deal for celebrities, producers, directors and many more. During the Oscars, even the minute details that one does is recognised. And recently, the producers for the Oscars have announced the presenters for the 92nd Academy Award telecast.

Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain have recently announced that Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig will be presenting statuettes during the evening’s ceremony. Though none of these presenters is nominated for their performances at the Oscars.

The countdown is on! Welcome some of our incredible #Oscars presenters. pic.twitter.com/mmGi16Xu8S — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 28, 2020

However, Zazie Beetz’s Joker and Timothée Chalamet’s Little Women are both competing for best picture along with many of the other top categories. Kelly Marie Tran reprises her role as Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which has garnered three nominations. Meanwhile, Louis-Dreyfus and Ferrell lead the upcoming comedy Downhill and Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig both star in DC Films’ sequel Wonder Woman 1984 this summer.

All about the Oscars 2020

Oscars 2020 nominees with multiple nominations include The Irishman, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, and 1917 with 10 nominations each, and Jojo Rabbit and Little Women with six. All six films along with Marriage Story Ford V Ferrari and Parasite are competing for Best Picture. The 92nd Academy Award will be held on February 9, 2020, (February 10 IST) this year and fans have just about two weeks to finish watching all these gems.

