Timothee Chalamet's These Viral Videos Land Him Willy Wonka Role, Reveals Director

Timothée Chalamet, the acclaimed young actor known for his roles in films like Call Me by Your Name and Dune, has landed the coveted role of Willy Wonka in the upcoming film Wonka. According to director Paul King, Chalamet was offered the role without an audition. The decision to cast him stemmed from a unique source of inspiration, tracing back to Chalamet's earlier days in high school.

3 things you need to know

The film Wonka is an adaptation of Roald Dahl's popular book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Its anticipated release date is December 15, 2023.

Timothée Chalamet’s upcoming film Dune Part Two will hit the silver screen on November 3, 2023.

Actors who were considered for Willy Wonka's role

Previously, there had been speculation about who would play the iconic chocolate maker, with actors such as Donald Glover, Ezra Miller, and Ryan Gosling being considered. However, it was Chalamet who ultimately impressed King with his talent and unique backstory. According to director Paul King, Chalamet was offered the role without an audition, thanks to his viral YouTube videos from high school.

(Viral image of Timothée Chalamet playing the character Willy Wonka | Image: Twitter)

Director's recognition of Chalamet's musical talents and tap dancing skills

King explained that he was familiar with Chalamet’s YouTube videos, which showcased his singing and dancing abilities. He believed that the young actor was the perfect fit for the role. In an interview with Variety, the director explained, ‘It was a straight offer because he’s great and he was the only person in my mind who could do it. But because he’s Timothée Chalamet and his life is so absurd, his high school musical performances are on YouTube and have hundreds of thousands of views. So I knew from stanning for Timmy Chalamet that he could sing and dance really well’.

King also shared that Chalamet’s musical abilities were already known to him, but he was pleasantly surprised by how talented he was. Chalamet expressed a keen interest in showcasing his tap dancing skills, which he had developed during his high school days. The director stated, "I knew that was in his arsenal, but I didn’t know how good he was. When I spoke to him, he was quite keen. He’d done tap dancing in high school and he was like, ‘I’d quite like to show people I can do that.'"

Describing Wonka as a proper musical that pays homage to the golden age of MGM musicals. King revealed that the film will blend a fun and vibrant atmosphere with a somewhat darker tone. It will delve into the cruel and harsh world of Willy Wonka, mirroring the hardships faced by Charlie, the protagonist of Roald Dahl's original story. (With inputs from IANS)