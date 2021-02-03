Tina Fey & Amy Poehler To Host The 78th Golden Globe Awards From Separate Locations

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by American actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. However, this time the duo will not be in the same room together, as reported by Variety. The outlet claims that duo who have collaborated in the past to host the same event, this time will shoot it separately from New York and Los Angeles.

While Tine Fey will go live from the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in the New York City. On the other hand, Amy Poehler will host the famous Award function from the Beverly Hilton Hotel. For the unversed, the duo has previously hosted the function in 2015. As of now, the nominations for the event hasn’t been released yet.

However, as reported by ANI, nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards will be soon announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson. The duo will reportedly go live on ‘Today’ show to read a few nominations. While the entire list of nominees will be shared on the Golden Globes’ official Facebook page and website.

Other details regarding the upcoming edition of the Award function also hasn’t been confirmed. It is unclear if the celebrities will accept the award virtually or in person. The participation of the presenters, nominees is an unsolved puzzled yet. A clear picture of the same will be known when the nominees' list will be out.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards will go live on February 28 at 5 pm PT and 8 pm T on NBC. The event was delayed by two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Golden Globe Award recognises excellence in film, both American and international and American television industry.

The annual ceremony at which the awards are presented usually takes place in the month of January, every year. The 77th Golden Globe Awards was held on January 5, 2020. Now, after much delay spectators will get to witness another edition of the ceremony. Although the 78th Golden Globe will be slightly different from its previous version, the excitement amongst fans has continued to remain the same.

