Tina Fey Wants Several '30 Rock' Episodes Taken Out Of Circulation; Here's Why

Actor and comedian Tina Fey has requested streaming platforms to remove certain episodes from her show 30 Rock. She said these episodes need to be removed because they feature a character in blackface. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Tine Fey requests to take down 30 Rock episodes

According to a leading entertainment portal, several episodes of NBC’s comedy show 30 Rock are being removed from OTT services like Hulu, Amazon Prime, iTunes, and others. This is due to the fact that it features a character who uses blackface. Some of the episodes have already been removed, and the remaining will soon be taken off, reports stated. This request of episode-removal came from actor Tine Fey, who is also the creator of the show along with Robert Carlock.

According to reports, Tina Fey wrote a letter to the streaming companies that stream the show. In the letter, she talked about how everyone is trying to ''make America better and do good things in regards to race”. She further said that it will be best if the episodes that feature actors in “race-changing” make up could be taken off the internet and out of circulation.

She further said that she apologises for the pain that she may have caused unknowingly. Fey further said that no “comedy-loving kid” should be made familiar to these TV tropes and “be stung” by how ugly they are in reality. She further thanked NBC for accepting her request.

About the show, 30 Rock

30 Rock is an American satirical situational comedy show. It originally aired on NBC and has a total of seven seasons. It features actors like Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander, Alec Baldwin, Katrina Bowden, and others.

The show has over 130 episodes and has garnered a huge fan following. 30 Rock has been acclaimed by the critics for its use of surreal humour and has garnered several awards to date. It premiered back in October 2006.

The show is available on several streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Hulu, as well as iTunes Store and Google Play. Mill Creek Entertainment released the entire show on Blu-ray in April 2020.

