Isla Fisher's Birthday: Take This Quiz And Find Out How Familiar You Are With Her

Isla Fisher has turned all of 45 years today, as of this writing. One would say that an actor/producer like her is surely worth knowing. So, on the occasion of Isla Fisher's birthday, a quiz has been curated based on pieces of Isla Fisher's trivia, her personal life and Isla Fisher's movies, to name a few. Take Isla Fisher's quiz below to learn more about the actor or find out how familiar are you with Sacha Baron Cohen's better half.

Isla Fisher's quiz:

1) Which of Isla Fisher's movies sees her taking up a job as a journalist in order to pay off a debt?

a) Confessions Of A Shopaholic

b) Now You See Me 2

c) Tag

d) Borat

2) How many siblings does Isla Fisher have?

a) 3

b) 7

c) 4

d) 2

3) At the age of 18, she co-authored two novels. What were their names?

a) The King and Prince Of Thorns

b) Good Omens and American Gods

c) New Moon and Breaking Dawn

d) Bewitched and Seduced by Fame

4) At what age did Isla Fisher maker her acting debut?

a) 7

b) 9

c) 8

d) 11

5) Isla Fisher is an Australian actor, but Australia is not her country of birth. What is it?

a) India

b) Sweden

c) Oman

d) South Africa

6) What is Isla Fisher's Net Worth estimated to be?

a) Between 30-40 million

b) Between 50-60 million

c) between 70-80 million

d) Between 20-30 million

7) At what age did she move to Australia?

a) 9

b) 8

c) 7

d) 6

8) Isla Fisher was nominated for an award for the first time in 1996. Which TV show/film was it for?

a) Home And Away

b) Bits & Pieces

c) Water Rats

d) Stateline

9) Which was the very first Horror film that Isla Fisher worked in?

a) Gwynplaine

b) The Phantom

c) Swimming Pool

d) Der Golem

10) What was the year in which Fisher tied the knot with Sacha Baron Cohen?

a) 2009

b) 2010

c) 2019

d) The couple is still just engaged

11) Who was the male co-lead of Isla Fisher's rom-com, Definitely, Maybe?

a) Keanu Reeves

b) Hugh Jackman

c) Jim Carrey

d) Ryan Reynolds

12) What was the name of Isla Fisher's character in thew 2002 film, Scooby-Doo?

a) Mary Jane

b) Daphne Blake

c) Velma Dinkley

d) She was the voice of Scooby-Doo

13) Isla Fisher has also co-written a script with Amy Poehler. What is the name of that script?

a) Twin Peaks

b) Scooby-Doo 3

c) Groupies

d) Goonies

14) Prior to her marriage with Sacha Baron Cohen, she converted to another faith. Which faith was that?

a) Hinduism

b) Judaism

c) Islam

d) Scientology

15) Which movie is considered to be Isla Fisher's breakout film?

a) Scooby-Doo

b) Borat

c) Confessions of a shopaholic

d) Wedding Crashers

Answers: 1-a, 2-c, 3-d, 4-b, 5-c, 6-d, 7-d, 8-a,9-c, 10-b, 11-d, 12-a, 13-c, 14-b, 15-d

