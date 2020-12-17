Tina Fey Reveals That She Saved A Man's Life; Here Is What Happened

Tina Fey has had a long and successful run being one of the correspondents in Saturday Night Live for many years during the course of which she has covered a number of political and social issues. A person that is quite familiar with the reality talk shows in United States, she had recently made an appearance in The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed that She had saved the life of a person. Here is what you need to know about this news.

Tina Fey reveals that she saved a man’s life

The actor and comedian has earned a strong fan base during the course of her career for her talent; but the latest revelation made by Tina Fey will likely strengthen that fan base because of something that she has reportedly done in her personal life. Talking to host Jimmy Fallon, she revealed that she had saved the life of an unknown person who went through a mishap while kayaking. The incident reportedly took place a couple of months into the coronavirus pandemic when Tina and her family had rented a house just outside New York city.

The very first morning of her stay at the place, Fey heard a rather faint sound that seemed to be calling for help. Even though she could not figure out the reality behind the sound, she made sure to alert the police about this incident. One of the officers shouted in the direction from where the sound was heard and left to investigate the surrounding areas to check for clues. A couple of hours later, the police officers discovered a man who was floating in a kayak and had no oars. He had apparently reached “a mile north in the river” before he was found.

Tiny Fey began her career on television with the show Saturday Night Live and worked there as a correspondent for nine years. She again returned to host the show and eventually had another long run in the show. She has also appeared in other popular television shows such as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Great News, Sesame Street, The Awesomes and more.

