Leonardo DiCaprio' Iconic 'I Am Flying' Scene From 'Titanic' Was Not CGI But Natural; Read

Leonardo DiCaprio starred alongside Kate Winslet in the classic film Titanic. This film is considered by fans as one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s best films to date. Titanic was based on accounts of the sinking of a ship named Titanic. The film explored the story of a couple who fall in love on the ship, but fate separates them.

Read some unknowns facts of the film below:

The elderly couple is seen in the film who hugged each other as water floods their room were owners of Macy’s department store in NewYork. They were named as Ida Straus and Isidor Straus who died on the Titanic. Originally, the lady was offered a seat on the lifeboat but she refused to take it and decided to stay with her husband.

The iconic 'I'm Flying' scene where Jack and Rose are on the bow of the ship, the sunset captured was real and not computer-generated. The set was purposely built with at a sea-side location, to capture the natural lighting.

The scenes in the film that were set in 1912 i.e the whole movie except the present-day scenes and the opening and ending credits have a total length of 2 hours and 40 minutes. This is the exact time it took for Titanic to sink.

During the scene when the water comes crashing into the Grand Staircase room, the filmmakers had only one shot because the entire set was going to be destroyed in the shot.

When Leonardo DiCaprio draws Kate Winslet, he says ‘Over on the bed..the couch’. The original line went ‘Lie on the couch’. Leonardo DiCaprio had made an honest mistake but the director liked it so much that he decided to keep it.

Gloria Stuart who played the character of Kate Winslet at the age of 100, was only 86 when she shot for the film. She died in 2010, at the age of 100.

James Cameron nearly broke down when he came back and from shooting the sunken ship. He decided to include real footage of the Titanic’s remain in the seabed. For this, the team also developed a deep-sea camera system.

The post sinking scenes were shot in a tank. Frozen corpses were created by applying powder on the actors which crystallised when exposed to water. Wax was applied to their hair and clothes to create a wet look.

During a scene when Rose is looking through the corridors for Jack, the water was actually from the Pacific Ocean at the Baja California, Mexico Set. The water was freezing and when Kate Winslet dived it, she gasped and that was her genuine reaction.

