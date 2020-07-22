Turtle Strikes 'Titanic' Pose; Netizens Remember James Cameron's Iconic Movie; Watch Video

Video of a turtle in the riverside has gone viral and it has a 'Titanic' connection. Sudha Ramen, Indian Foreign Services Officer shared a video of a turtle on her Twitter account. The video reminded her followers of Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet’s epic movie ‘Titanic’. The video shows a turtle sitting on top of a rock on the riverside.

Animal videos becoming a trend on social media

Fans are reminded of the movie when the cute little creature stretches its limbs. The video is uploaded with the caption, ‘He should have watched Titanic too many times’. The video which was uploaded on July 21 has gone viral on social media and has managed to gather 451 likes.

He should have watched Titanic too many times 😁https://t.co/z1qojor6AZ pic.twitter.com/Fc6CJWNkGY — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 21, 2020

Netizens took to the comment section. Few compared the turtle to Jack Dawson while others comapred him to Baba Ramdev for having such a flexible body. The video has gained about 2.8K views.

He may not have watched Titanic many times but he is delighted by seeing his habitat full of water and hence the titanic pose..😎😂 — Purushottam 👦 (@Uttam_Ladka) July 21, 2020

Jack Dawson in his new body — Ravikanth (@Ravikanth24) July 21, 2020

Oh beta .... Kachuwoo ka baba Ramdev , Sahi hai ! — M U G G E R M U C H (@HumanVerry) July 21, 2020

The pose made by the Turtle depicts one of the best scenes of the movie. In this scene, both Jack and Rose stand on top of the edge of the cruise and stretch their arms. This is not the only animal video that has gained attention on social media. Few days back, a video showing a python’s encounter with a tiger in the forest went viral. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda and it managed to gather 13,100 views and 1,500 likes.

The video shows a python blocking the way of a tiger. The tiger stands patiently for some time, waiting for the python to leave his way. However, when the python does not move from his place, the tiger leaves silently. The video is captioned as ‘Tiger leaves way to Python’.

Before this, a video of a python strangling a deer also surfaced on the internet. The video was taken at a zoo in Thailand. The video received more than 9.49 lakh views on social media. The video shows how the python looped himself around the deer. However, a person interferes in between to save the deer's life. He tries to distract the python while the deer runs away to save his life.

