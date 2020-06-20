Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Titanic', 'Avatar' & Other Highest-grossing Movies Of James Cameron

James Cameron is one of the world's most celebrated directors of all time. Cameron's movies have action, comedy, romance and all the larger than life scenes fans often look for in an entertainer. James Cameron's movies include Titanic, Avatar, Terminator 2, and many more. Listed below is Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic and other highest-grossing movies of James Cameron.

Avatar

The 2009 creative and phenomenal film, Avatar broke all records with its release. The film had much buzz around it and stood tall at the box-office with a whopping $2.78 billion. The film surpassed Titanic's records and made its mark in the industry.

The film is known for its stunning VFX and gripping storyline. The film directed by James Cameron won multiple awards, accolades, and nominations. Avatar was also one of the most expensive films to make and comes second at the box office after Gone With The Wind standing at $3.44 billion. The film has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb.

Titanic

This is one of the world's most celebrated films. The 1997 film won multiple awards and also had a 3D version to it. Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet was another expensive film to make. The film made a box office business of around $2.18 billion. The film has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

After Avatar and Titanic, Terminator 2: Judgement Day comes third in James Cameron's list of highest-grossing movies. The 1991 flick made a business of ‎$520.8 million. The film also had a series of other sequel films. Terminator 2: Judgement Day was another masterpiece delivered by Cameron. The film has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb.

Alita: Battle Angel

This is the fourth big film given by James Cameron. The film made a whopping business of $405 million at the box-office. The 2019 flick has an IMDb rating of 7.3. The film was directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by Cameron. The action and sci-fi flick charmed audiences with its leading ladies.

True Lies

This was another flick of Cameron that won the hearts of many fans. The classic 1994 film made a whopping business of $378.9 million at the box-office. The Action and Spy flick has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb. The film directed by Cameron won many awards, accolades, and nominations.

