'To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2' Trailer Shows Lara Jean In Dilemma, Watch Video

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, a popular American teen-romance movie released by Netflix has had its sequel in the works for a long time now. The sequel is titled To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. In the recent past, the makers of the movie released the first official trailer of the movie.

The trailer revealed that Lara Jean’s story is about to take an interesting turn. Like the first movie, the sequel is also based on a book titled P.S. I Still Love You written by Jenny Han. Recently, Netflix dropped the second trailer video of To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You that gives a glimpse of the changing storyline of the movie.

Trailer video of To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

The new trailer video of the movie shows how the movie will be a continuation from the point where the first one ends. At the start of the trailer video, Lara Jean is seen romancing with Peter who was one of her love interests in the first movie.

It also shows Lara Jean’s sister explaining how Peter and Lara met because of her sending those letters. The video also has shots from the first movie depicting the romantic and epic journey of Lara Jean and Peter.

In one of the shots of the video, Lara Jean is seen annoyed over her boyfriend Peter as he mocks on the Valentine’s Day gifts given to his friend. She also says that sometimes she wishes her boyfriend to be more anonymous.

The interesting part of the story revealed in the video is the introduction of a new character in the story that is John Ambrose, one of the other love interests of Lara Jean. The video shows that he receives the letter and visits Lara Jean to confess that he likes her too. The rest of the video shows Lara Jean in a dilemma to select who she really loves and wants to be with for the rest of her life.

It also shows Lara Jean getting a makeover and the two boys having their first interaction that turns out to be an argument. The video ends with Lara Jean’s words, ‘I thought I wanted a happily ever after, but we’re still at the beginning’.

The sequel To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will see the return of many characters from the first movie. The audience will get a glimpse of Lara Jean’s younger sister Kitty and her father Mr.Covey. Lara Jean’s best friends Christine and Trezzo will also be the part of the sequel.

The new characters that are introduced in the sequel are the characters of John Ambrose and the lady who gives Lara Jean a makeover. The movie is scheduled to release on February 12, 2020.

