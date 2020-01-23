Netflix's 'Marriage Story' Facts You Probably Never Knew About

Marriage Story is considered as one of the finest films of 2019, as the movie has been sweeping awards and accolades for its gripping story plot and unique take on divorce. Starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in the leading roles, Marriage Story follows the life of an about-to-be-divorced couple and their take on family life post-separation.
Helmed by Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story has been heaping praises from moviegoers across the globe, as the much-acclaimed film is ironically a love story told through the lens of a divorce. Here is some trivia about the film.
It has been only two months since Marriage Story hit the theatres and the film is already sweeping awards and accolades at almost every award function held in the west. Laura Dern won three awards namely, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics' Choice Movie Award for her spell-bounding performance in the film. Scarlett Johansson also bagged the Satellite Award for Best Actress in the Motion Picture Drama category for her performance in the film.
