Netflix's 'Marriage Story' Facts You Probably Never Knew About

Marriage Story is considered as one of the finest films of 2019, as the movie has been sweeping awards and accolades for its gripping story plot and unique take on divorce. Starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in the leading roles, Marriage Story follows the life of an about-to-be-divorced couple and their take on family life post-separation.

Helmed by Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story has been heaping praises from moviegoers across the globe, as the much-acclaimed film is ironically a love story told through the lens of a divorce. Here is some trivia about the film.

Marriage Story unknown facts

Laura Dern's character in the film is reportedly based on a famous Los Angeles attorney, who represented Dern and Scarlett Johansson during their respective divorces.



Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, and Laura Dern were reportedly cast before the script was complete.



When Noah Baumbach approached Scarlett Johansson to join the film, unbeknownst to him, Scarlett was actually going through her second divorce.



Both Noah Baumbach and Adam Driver were fans of Stephen Sondheim's classic 1970 Broadway musical Company, thus both decided to have the characters Charlie and Nicole sing Being Alive and You Could Drive a Person Crazy in the film. Adam Driver had reportedly proposed to Baumbach that they should create a film version of the Company, even before they began shooting.



As mentioned by the actor in an interview, Adam Driver had to punch the wall 15 times, as the director was unsatisfied. At one point, he punched so hard he almost punched through the wall behind the breakaway wall.



Early in her career, Scarlett Johansson's character in the film, Nicole starred in a hit teen adult comedy called All Over the Girl. Coincidentally, Noah Baumbach's ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh, on whom the character of Nicole was based, had an early-career success in the teen adult comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High.



Marriage Story was reportedly shot over 47 days.

Marriage Story Awards

It has been only two months since Marriage Story hit the theatres and the film is already sweeping awards and accolades at almost every award function held in the west. Laura Dern won three awards namely, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics' Choice Movie Award for her spell-bounding performance in the film. Scarlett Johansson also bagged the Satellite Award for Best Actress in the Motion Picture Drama category for her performance in the film.

