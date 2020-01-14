Todd Phillips Thrilled For Receiving 11 Nods For 'Joker'; Thanks Joaquin Phoenix And Peers

Joker director Todd Phillips could not contain his excitement on his movie being nominated for the Oscars. To break the news, the filmmaker took to social media and posted a picture on his official Instagram handle. In the caption, he was thankful to everyone who worked in Joker, including the lead actor Joaquin Phoenix.



This news took the internet by storm. According to a report, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is the leading movie in the Oscars race. It received nods in a total of eleven categories. The movie got nominated for the Best Original Music Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound Mixing, Best Actor, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup, and Hairstyling.

Todd Phillips celebrated on Instagram

Todd Phillips expressed gratitude for 11 nominations in the Academy Award by thanking his “incredible collaborators”. He also thanked his peers in the filmmaking community for embracing the film and its message. The director has only been nominated once in the past.

Many comic-book movies have been nominated in the past. Most of them also won the Oscars.

On the other side, Joker has become a record-setter for being nominated in the major categories, for a comic-book movie. From Best Actor to the Best Picture, the Todd Phillips-directorial has covered them all.

About other Oscar 2020 nominations

For a comic-book role, the last actor who won an Oscar was Heath Ledger for his portrayal of The Joker in The Dark Knight. He won in the category of the Supporting Actor in the movie. Besides Joker, various flicks are nominated for the Oscar 2020.

They include The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917, which received several nods. All these movies also received one nod for the Best Picture category each. Avengers: Endgame received one nomination for its incredible visual effects, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker received nominations for original score, visual effects, and sound editing. The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Centre. It will air live on ABC.

