'Joker' Director Todd Phillips Wants To See Batman Set In Gotham

Oscar-nominated director of the movie Joker wants to make a Batman movie that is based in the same universe as his movie Joker. The movie Joker is again making headlines as it has been nominated for some categories in the 2020 Golden Globes including Best Motion Picture.

Todd Phillip's Joker explores the mysterious origins of Batman's longest nemesis, the Joker and also explores the struggles and the events that made the Joker. The movie has also been nominated for, Best Director and Best Actor-Drama. During an interview with international media, Phillips says that the Gotham he portrayed in Joker was beautiful and that he would love to see what would Batman look like in that Gotham.

Phillips also said in the interview that it's not necessarily him that will be making a movie like that and it might very well be someone else who decides to make that movie. In other news, Warner Bros. is already attempting to make another movie on the caped crusader called Batman which will be featuring Robert Pattinson (of the famous Twilight) as Batman and director Matt Reeves.

'Joker' one of highest-grossing films in 2019

Todd Philips believes that the success of the movie shouldn’t be credited to just the Batman mythos, as the things are much bigger than what it seems. Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker was one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2019 so it was highly likely that people would analyse about the various features that made the movie achieve so much success.

Some consider that the raw storytelling format of the film stole the show while some think that it was Batman's mythos due to which so many people came to watch the movie about the arch-nemesis of Batman. While some also credited the unique character of Joker that made the audience become his fans and keep them glued to the screens.

