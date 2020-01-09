Joker Director Todd Phillips Says He Took Inspiration From THIS City For His Gotham

In any given comic book story or film related to The Batman or Joker, Gotham city plays a very important role. Gotham as a city is infected by crime, unemployment, and insensitivity. This is what makes Bruce Wayne turn into Batman; he wants to save his city. But during a recent interview, Joker director Todd Phillips expressed that for his version of Gotham, he took inspiration from a particular American city. Here is what he had to say.

Read Also| Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Leading The Pack For BAFTA With 11 Nominations

Joker director Todd Phillips on the inspiration of making Gotham City:

Joker director Todd Phillips expressed that he took inspiration from New York. Todd Phillips was brought up in New York and says his view of the city brought the inspiration of making the film. He asserted that the film did not specify the actual time and location of the movie, but according to Todd, the film takes place in the 1981 New York. He said that while making the film he used his extended memory of that period and tried to incorporate it into the film.

Read Also| Golden Globes 2020: Sarah Hyland Bows Down After Seeing 'Joker' Star Joaquin Phoenix

Todd Phillips also expressed that he has used his memory from the time he was just 11 or 12 years old. He added that New York at that point of time was crushed at every level and had a lot of problems going on. This is not the first time Joker director Todd Phillips has spoken about his version of Gotham City. He later also added that while creating the city for the film, he took inspiration from movies and characters which came out in the 1970s, including the 1976 film Taxi Driver.

Read Also| Golden Globes 2020: Hildur Gudnadóttir Creates History With Best Score Win For 'Joker'

But while explaining the plot, Todd Philips also expressed that even though according to him it is based on 1981 New York, it is not necessary to be set at the same time and place. He also added that the makers of the film set the movie in the past so that no one can connect to it. He also went on to say that his film is set in an alternate universe.

Read Also| 'Joker' Film Has A Deleted Scene That Reveals If Arthur Killed Sophie, Details Inside

Image Courtesy: Warner Bros. Pictures Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.