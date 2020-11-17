Last Updated:

'Tom & Jerry Movie' Trailer To Release On November 18, Fans Say 'can't Wait'

'Tom & Jerry Movie' trailer is all set to release tomorrow and fans can't wait any longer to see it. Take a look at a few more details about the film

Written By
Tulip Roy
Tom & Jerry Movie

Creators of the film Tom & Jerry Movie recently announced on Twitter that the trailer for the movie will be out tomorrow. The tweet also mentioned that the movie will be set in New York City. Read ahead to know more about Tom & Jerry Movie plot and cast:

Also Read | 'The Best Years of Our Lives' cast list: All the actors who featured in the movie

Tom & Jerry Movie Trailer

Also Read | 'Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses' cast: Here are details about Hallmark movie cast

The tweet mentions that 'everyone's favourite cat and mouse' have finally arrived in New York City after travelling for long. The tweet also added that the trailer for the upcoming movie will be out tomorrow. Fans will soon be able to see the cat and mouse chase and fight with the backdrop of NYC. 

Also Read | 'Black Beauty' trailer out: Featuring voice of Kate Winslet, movie to release on Nov 27

Many fans liked and re-tweeted the news. Most fans added that they were excited to see the trailer and that they were waiting to see the film as well. Other fans took the opportunity to share art and funny videos that they had made. Some fans also mentioned that they hoped the animated characters would not talk, very much like the original. Take a look at fan reactions to the tweet:

Also Read | Where was 'Merry and Bright' filmed? Here are shooting locations of Christmas themed movie

The film is all set to release on March 5, 2021, by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is a live-action/animated comedy one based on characters that were created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. The film will be directed by Tim Story and written by Kevin Costello. Take a look at Tom & Jerry Movie cast:

  • William Hanna and Mel Blanc as Tom 
  • Hanna, Blanc and June Foray as Jerry 
  • Chloë Grace Moretz as Kayla
  • Michael Peña as Terrance
  • Colin Jost as Dwayne
  • Ken Jeong as Jackie
  • Rob Delaney as DuBros
  • Pallavi Sharda as Preeta

This is also not the first Tom & Jerry film. There have been around 13 films made with the iconic duo present in them. Take a look:

  • Tom and Jerry: The Movie
  • Tom and Jerry: The Magic Ring
  • Tom and Jerry: Blast Off to Mars
  • Tom and Jerry: The Fast and the Furry
  • Tom and Jerry: Shiver Me Whiskers
  • Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
  • Tom and Jerry Meet Sherlock Holmes
  • Tom and Jerry and The Wizard of Oz
  • Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse
  • Tom and Jerry's Giant Adventure
  • Tom and Jerry: The Lost Dragon
  • Tom and Jerry: Spy Quest
  • Tom and Jerry: Back to Oz

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT