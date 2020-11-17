'Tom & Jerry Movie' Trailer To Release On November 18, Fans Say 'can't Wait'

Creators of the film Tom & Jerry Movie recently announced on Twitter that the trailer for the movie will be out tomorrow. The tweet also mentioned that the movie will be set in New York City. Read ahead to know more about Tom & Jerry Movie plot and cast:

Tom & Jerry Movie Trailer

Everyone’s favorite cat and mouse have made their way across the world and have finally arrived in New York City. Don't miss Tom and Jerry in their new trailer for #TomAndJerryMovie tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/N7RFc7s8Oa — Tom And Jerry Movie (@TomAndJerry) November 16, 2020

The tweet mentions that 'everyone's favourite cat and mouse' have finally arrived in New York City after travelling for long. The tweet also added that the trailer for the upcoming movie will be out tomorrow. Fans will soon be able to see the cat and mouse chase and fight with the backdrop of NYC.

Many fans liked and re-tweeted the news. Most fans added that they were excited to see the trailer and that they were waiting to see the film as well. Other fans took the opportunity to share art and funny videos that they had made. Some fans also mentioned that they hoped the animated characters would not talk, very much like the original. Take a look at fan reactions to the tweet:

The iconic cat and mouse duo is back!!!! pic.twitter.com/yyHvMGNF2n — christan gearheart (@catscratch1010) November 16, 2020

My favorite cartoon duo and my childhood pic.twitter.com/1TXC9CL6a6 — Ronniedodge1994 (@Ronniedodge4) November 16, 2020

I hope they don't talk 🤞🏻 — Damaris (@Strawberries51) November 16, 2020

The film is all set to release on March 5, 2021, by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is a live-action/animated comedy one based on characters that were created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. The film will be directed by Tim Story and written by Kevin Costello. Take a look at Tom & Jerry Movie cast:

William Hanna and Mel Blanc as Tom

Hanna, Blanc and June Foray as Jerry

Chloë Grace Moretz as Kayla

Michael Peña as Terrance

Colin Jost as Dwayne

Ken Jeong as Jackie

Rob Delaney as DuBros

Pallavi Sharda as Preeta

This is also not the first Tom & Jerry film. There have been around 13 films made with the iconic duo present in them. Take a look:

Tom and Jerry: The Movie

Tom and Jerry: The Magic Ring

Tom and Jerry: Blast Off to Mars

Tom and Jerry: The Fast and the Furry

Tom and Jerry: Shiver Me Whiskers

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Tom and Jerry Meet Sherlock Holmes

Tom and Jerry and The Wizard of Oz

Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse

Tom and Jerry's Giant Adventure

Tom and Jerry: The Lost Dragon

Tom and Jerry: Spy Quest

Tom and Jerry: Back to Oz

