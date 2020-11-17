'Tom & Jerry Movie' Trailer To Release On November 18, Fans Say 'can't Wait'

Quick links:
Creators of the film Tom & Jerry Movie recently announced on Twitter that the trailer for the movie will be out tomorrow. The tweet also mentioned that the movie will be set in New York City. Read ahead to know more about Tom & Jerry Movie plot and cast:
Also Read | 'The Best Years of Our Lives' cast list: All the actors who featured in the movie
Everyone’s favorite cat and mouse have made their way across the world and have finally arrived in New York City. Don't miss Tom and Jerry in their new trailer for #TomAndJerryMovie tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/N7RFc7s8Oa— Tom And Jerry Movie (@TomAndJerry) November 16, 2020
Also Read | 'Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses' cast: Here are details about Hallmark movie cast
The tweet mentions that 'everyone's favourite cat and mouse' have finally arrived in New York City after travelling for long. The tweet also added that the trailer for the upcoming movie will be out tomorrow. Fans will soon be able to see the cat and mouse chase and fight with the backdrop of NYC.
Also Read | 'Black Beauty' trailer out: Featuring voice of Kate Winslet, movie to release on Nov 27
Many fans liked and re-tweeted the news. Most fans added that they were excited to see the trailer and that they were waiting to see the film as well. Other fans took the opportunity to share art and funny videos that they had made. Some fans also mentioned that they hoped the animated characters would not talk, very much like the original. Take a look at fan reactions to the tweet:
The iconic cat and mouse duo is back!!!! pic.twitter.com/yyHvMGNF2n— christan gearheart (@catscratch1010) November 16, 2020
Also Read | Where was 'Merry and Bright' filmed? Here are shooting locations of Christmas themed movie
My favorite cartoon duo and my childhood pic.twitter.com/1TXC9CL6a6— Ronniedodge1994 (@Ronniedodge4) November 16, 2020
Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/3YK0XZbLnT— Spared Channel 73🦃 (@OmariBelgrave) November 16, 2020
I hope they don't talk 🤞🏻— Damaris (@Strawberries51) November 16, 2020
The film is all set to release on March 5, 2021, by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is a live-action/animated comedy one based on characters that were created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. The film will be directed by Tim Story and written by Kevin Costello. Take a look at Tom & Jerry Movie cast:
This is also not the first Tom & Jerry film. There have been around 13 films made with the iconic duo present in them. Take a look:
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.