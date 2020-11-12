'Christmas Wishes And Mistletoe Kisses' Cast: Here Are Details About Hallmark Movie Cast

Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses is a Hallmark movie that released last year. The Christmas movie became a huge hit among the audiences and the story of Nick and Abbey was enjoyed people of all age groups. The official description about the movie reads as, “Weeks before Christmas, Abbey is hired to decorate the estate of businessman Nick. She must break down the wall between her and Nick, all while keeping the holiday spirit alive.”

Even after a year of its release, a lot of people are still wondering about the cast of Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses. For all the people who are curious to know about the Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses characters and actors, here is everything you need to know.

Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses cast

Jill Wagner as Abbey

Jill Wagner played the role of Abbey in the cast of Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses. Her character is that of an interior designer who is also a single mom. Apart from being an actor, she has also gotten success as a host. She was a co-host for the ABC comic competition show Wipeout. She has also appeared in the breakout independent movie Braven. She was cast opposite Jason Momoa. Since 2015, Jill Wagner has featured in several Hallmark movies.

Matthew Davis as Nick

Matthew Davis played the role of Nick in the Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses cast. He is best known for playing roles like Warner Huntington III in Legally Blonde, Adam Hillman on the ABC comedy-drama What About Brian. Recently, the actor was seen in The Originals as Alaric Saltzman. Some of his notable movies include Blue Crush, Tigerland and Bloodrayne.

Donna Mills as Caroline

The veteran TV actor Donna Mills plays the role of Caroline in the Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses cast. She started her career in the mid-1960s with a recurring role on The Secret Storm. Her breakthrough performance came with the 1971 cult movie Play Misty for Me. She was seen as Tobie Williams, the girlfriend of Clint Eastwood’s character. Over the years, she has won several awards and accolades for her performances in various TV shows and movies.

Brandon Quinn as Dr Mike Acosta

Brandon Quinn had played the role of Dr Mike Acosta in the cast of Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses. The TV and film actor started his career with the 1998 movie Express: Aisle to Glory as Charles Murphy. Since then he has been a part of several hit movies and TV shows like Chicken Soup for the Soul, The Nightmare Room, Big Wolf on Campus, What I Like About You, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Malachance and Charmed.

Rachel Hendrix as Kate Newhall

Rachel Hendrix plays one of the Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses characters, Kate Newhall. She earned a much deserved critical acclaim in her 2011 movie October Baby. Since then she has been a part of different movies and TV shows.

