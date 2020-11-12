'The Best Years Of Our Lives' Cast List: All The Actors Who Featured In The Movie

The Best Years of Our Lives is an iconic American drama film that was directed by William Wyler. The story follows the lives of three United States servicemen trying to re-adjust to civilian life after returning from World War II. The film won seven Academy Awards that include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Film Editing, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score. Here's a list of the cast of The Best Years of Our Lives. From Myrna Loy to Fredric March, take a look below.

The Best Years of Our Lives cast

1. Myrna Loy

Myrna Loy essayed the role of Milly Stephenson in the film. Myrna was trained as a dancer before she devoted herself fully to an acting career. Initially, Loy featured in a few minor roles in silent films. Other movies that featured Loy were The April Fools, Airport 1975, The End, Just Tell Me What You Want.

2. Fredric March

1940s Top Oscars > 1946/47 Best Actor: FREDRIC MARCH – "The Best Years of Our Lives" pic.twitter.com/nZEGXwCVth — H. P. OLIVER 🇺🇸 (@HP_Oliver) November 21, 2016

Fredric March was seen portraying Platoon Sergeant AI Stephenson in the film. March was regarded as one of Hollywood's most celebrated and versatile actors of the time. His film Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Some of his films include All of Me, Good Dame, The Affairs of Cellini, Les Miserables, The Dark Angel, A Star Is Born, There Goes My Heart and Trade Winds.

3. Dana Andrews



Dana Andrews and Virginia Mayo, The Best Years of Our Lives, 1946... pic.twitter.com/PD7EVXgY3K — Classic Movie Hub (@ClassicMovieHub) January 2, 2020

Captain Fred Derry, one of The Best Years of Our Lives characters, was essayed by Dana Andrews. A major star of the 40s, Andrews rose to prominence for his roles of a police detective-lieutenant in Laura and war veteran Fred Derry. Andrew received critical praise for his role of Fred in the film. Some of his films also include Take a Hard Ride, The Last Tycoon, Last Hurrah and Good Guys Wear Black. He also appeared in shows such as Family Affair, Night Gallery, The Love Boat.

4. Teresa Wright

Remembering Teresa Wright - star of SHADOW OF A DOUBT, THE BEST YEARS OF OUR LIVES, MRS. MINIVER, THE LITTLE FOXES and THE PRIDE OF THE YANKEES - who died 14 years ago today.



(October 27, 1918 - March 6, 2005) pic.twitter.com/GS4bR18lVN — GoldenAgeHollywood (@ClassicalCinema) March 6, 2019

Teresa Wright essayed the role of Peggy Stephenson in the film. Teresa made her debut in The Little Foxes and was nominated twice for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the same. She featured in Mrs Miniver and won accolades for her performance. Wright also featured in Alfred Hitchcock's Shadow of a Doubt.

