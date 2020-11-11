Where Was 'Merry And Bright' Filmed? Here Are Shooting Locations Of Christmas Themed Movie

Merry and Bright is a 2019 movie which belongs to the romance and drama genre. Starring Fuller House actor Jodie Sweetin and Andrew W Walker, the film is a Hallmark Channel original, which released on the channel's tenth annual Countdown to Christmas event. The film also stars a dog named Wilson, a one-year-old terrier mix. The film's story is based on a short story by Mary Kay Andrews and has been directed by Gary Yates.

Also Read | Vivah Filming Location: Know Where The Shahid Kapoor Starrer Was Shot

Where was Merry and Bright filmed?

According to a report by CountryLiving, the movie with a winter wonderland and Christmas theme was shot in the beautiful city of Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada. The lead actor of the film, Andrew Walker once in an interview with My Devotional Thoughts said, "Winnipeg’s tax credits are the best in the country, which is one reason why it’s so popular for filming." Merry and Bright filming locations include the Exchange District in Winnipeg, where the architecture looks exactly like that of Chicago.

Located in Winnipeg's downtown area, the bustling District is most well-known for its skyscrapers, historic financial buildings, and early 20th century warehouses. The area is also bordered by Winnipeg's glittering theatre district. Walker further said that the area was used for filming a lot of scenes that were supposed to show Chicago or New York and since Winnipeg is flat, there is a lot of farmland to shoot on as well as a river for filming. Merry and Bright shooting locations were kept keeping in mind the Christmas theme in mind with every frame having Christmas lights and trees.

Also Read | Where Was Rooster Cogburn Filmed? Know The Locations Of John Wayne's Western Film

Also Read | 'Christmas Tree Lane' Filming Location: Where Was Hallmark's Holiday Film Shot?

About Merry and Bright

Merry and Bright revolves around Cate and Gabe, the two lead protagonists of the film. When Cate, CEO of the Merry & Bright Candy Cane Company, meets Gabe during the Christmas season, she assumes Gabe is the guy her mother is trying to set her up with when actually he works for the company, Empire Corporate Recovery, which has been hired to take a closer look at Merry & Bright's operation and find ways to make the company more profitable. As Cate and Gabe begin to work together, they find ways to improve the business and find that they have more in common than just business sense.

Also Read | Where Is Press Your Luck Filmed? Read On To Know More About The Filming Of The Game Show

Also Read | Where Was 'The Witches' Filmed? Check Out Anne Hathaway-starrer's Filming Location

Image Credits : Verymerrymovies Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.