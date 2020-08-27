Tom Cruise & Nicole's Daughter Bella Posts Selfie, Says 'All That Glitters Is Not Gold'

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter, Bella Cruise, took the internet by storm after she posted a mirror selfie on Instagram. As soon as Bella Kidman Cruise's post was up, netizens gushed to talk about her post. Her picture flared all over the internet as she shared a glimpse of herself after a good long gap of three months. Take a look.

Bella Cruise shares a selfie

On August 26, Bella Kidman Cruise shared a quirky selfie of herself on her Instagram wall. As seen in the pic, the star kid wore a black cap, as she tried on a new Instagram filter. She clicked a mirror selfie, which also gave a glimpse of the plants in her room. Sharing the rare selfie, she wrote, "All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter."

As soon as Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter- Bella Kidman Cruise's post was up, it garnered a lot of attention on the internet. After looking at Bella's post, an amused fan wrote, "Beautiful! Please come out of your shell your hiding in. Flap your wings." Another user wrote, "Glad to see your art is blossoming. Always the free spirit. Always do you." Fans dropped awestruck emoticons and also flooded the comments section with hearts.

Bella Kidman Cruise treated fans with a selfie after she last posted a picture of herself on May 7. Her Instagram wall is about all her artwork and photography. On May 7, she posted a selfie, with a goofy expression. In the picture, Bella could be seen flaunting her tattoos. She stuck out her tongue and also put on a nose ring. "The procrastination station," read the caption on her post. Even at that time, fans asked Bella why she doesn't put up pictures more often.

Along with daughter Bella Kidman Cruise, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman also have a son, Connor, who is 25-years-old. Tom Cruise's kids have ventured into different fields. Connor starred in two films- Seven Pounds and Red Dawn remake. Bella married Max Parker, an IT consultant, in a close-knit ceremony in London, September 2015. In 2018, Bella launched a clothing line called BKC, (Bella Kidman Cruise). Check out below.

