'Jack Reacher' Cast: Tom Cruise Plays The Titular Role In This Christopher McQuarrie Film

Tom Cruise's blockbuster American action thriller film, Jack Reacher has been one of the most-talked-about roles of his career trajectory. The film is based on 2005's novel One Shot by Lee Child and is both written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Jack Reacher stars the Hollywood A-lister, Tom Cruise in the titular role, alongside Rosamund Pike, David Oyelowo, Richard Jenkins, Jai Courtney, Werner Herzog, and Robert Duvall in pivotal roles. Although the film received mixed reviews, it performed exceptionally well at the box office. Read to know about Jack Recher cast in detail:

Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher

Tom Cruise plays the titular role of Jack Reacher in this Christopher McQuarrie directorial. Tom as Jack plays a drifter and a former Army Military Police officer. He is brought onboard to investigate a case of assassination in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The film focuses on Jack Reacher and how he investigates the case and saves James Barr from a death penalty.

Rosamund Pike as Helen Rodin

The British actor, Rosamund Pike plays the role of Helen Rodin in the action thriller. Rosamund as Helen plays James Barr's defense attorney and the daughter of the District Attorney. She gets saddled with the task of saving Barr from the death penalty. Helen helps Recher in investigating the case.

Joseph Sikora as James Barr

Well known for his performance as Tommy Egan in Power, Joseph Sikora plays the role of James Barr in this Christopher McQuarrie directorial. Joseph as James plays a former US Army sniper. After the assassination of five people in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, police finds the van, equipment and the rifle in question from Barr's house.

Richard Jenkins as Alex Rodin

The American theatre and film actor, Richard Jenkins plays the role of Alex Rodin in the film. Richard as Alex plays the district attorney and the father of Helen Rodin. He offers Barr a choice between life in prison for exchanging a full confession or a guaranteed death row.

David Oyelowo as Calvin Emerson

The British-American actor-producer, David Oyelowo plays the role of Calvin Emerson in Jack Reacher. David as Calvin plays the detective who heads police in the Pittsburgh assassination case. He helps a gang of kidnappers to abduct Helen and hold her hostage at a quarry.

