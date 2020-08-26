Tom Cruise Heads Out To A London Theater To Watch 'Tenet', Says 'I Loved It'

Besides being an A-lister in Hollywood, Tom Cruise is also an ardent cinema lover. The actor has gone on record multiple times and revealed that he loves movies and is a frequent cinemagoer. If fans had any doubts about Cruise's love for me, he has definitely proven them wrong by going to watch Tenet in London in the middle of a pandemic.

Tenet opened in select markets around the world, Cruise can be seen seated in a cinema with a packed house, where social distancing is evidently nonexistent. Cruise shared a 34-second-long vlog-style video in which he headed to the cinema and enjoyed Tenet with a houseful crowd who were cheering and clapping as the movie came to a close. Check out the video below -

Tom's day out for Tenet

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

Though Cruise has always entertained the audience with his dangerous stunts on-screen, heading to the theater to watch a film amid an ongoing pandemic may have been his most death-defying stunts, which was also filmed by him. In the video, viewers can see the Mission Impossible star sit in a taxi and travel through the rainy streets past the Buckingham Palace to head to an Imax multiplex. Cruise may have bootlegged a few seconds of the film, as seen in the video. The actor then could be seen walking out of the theater where an audience member asked whether he enjoyed the film, the actor replied saying that he loved it.

Image courtesy - Tenet film Twitter

Tenet opened in over 20 markets around the world on August 26, 2020, and has been received with a mixed bag of reviews. Whereas, the film will drop in the USA in September, during the Labor Day holiday. Deadline reports that Cruise is likely in Europe to resume the shoots for Mission Impossible: 7, the film could resume filming at the Warner Bros Studios Leavesden. The cast and crew of the film had to stop the production when COVID-19 cases experienced a surge back in March 2020. As Mission Impossible 7 and 8 are expected to be shot one after the another, it will be long before Tom Cruise sets off to space for the much-discussed $200 million space film with Universal and Elon Musk.

