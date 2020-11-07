Tom Cruise Faces Competition With Russian TV Network For "first Film To Be Shot In Space"

Tom Cruise has gotten himself a competitor to come out with the first movie shot in space. A Russian TV Network has reportedly gotten into the competition to make the first film shot in space. According to reports from Independent UK, the Russian TV network has already begun looking out for actors for the film which is all set to be shot in space. The news of the Russian TV network’s film in space comes shortly after Tom Cruise was announced to star in the first space film ever to be made. This collaboration would see SpaceX and NASA coming together to make the film a reality.

A Russian TV network has partnered with the Russian space agency named Roscosmos. According to the above-mentioned portal, the Russian TV network already has a title for the film they will be working on named “Challenge”. The movie will be featuring a woman in the lead role and thus the network has already begun their search for an actor to suit the part.

The Russian TV network has already provided a list of requirements for any woman who wishes to play the role in the film. According to the news portal mentioned above, the woman’s age must be between 25 and 40, with a certain height and weight criteria. The network also claimed that the ones applying for the role need not be professional actors. However, the ones applying must meet the physical requirements including activities like running a kilometre within 3 and a half minutes, along with swimming and diving as well.

Beside that applicant will also need to submit screen tests and be a citizen of Russia. A few male actors will also be cast in the film who will be playing supporting roles. The news portal also mentioned that the director of Roscosmos mentioned that the film will be a kind of space mission. On the other hand, Tom Cruise's space movie directed by Doug Liman is all set to begin filming in October of 2021.

