Thandie Newton's Quiz: As Actor Rings In 48th Birthday, Check How Well You Know Her

Crash fame Thandie Newton is celebrating her 48th birthday today, November 6. From science-fiction to comedy, the actor has impressed viewers with her distinct onscreen roles. Over the years, she has also been honoured with several accolades, be it for her contribution to the acting world or public service. On the occasion of Thandie Newton’s birthday, here we have created a fun trivia quiz for all her ardent fans. Take Thandie Newton's quiz to test how well you know the star.

Thandie Newton’s quiz: Guess the answers

1) Actor Thandie Newton is the daughter of which princess?

Nyasha, Liberian Princess of the Shona people

Nyasha, Zimbabwean Princess of the Shona people

Nyasha, Yemeni Princess of the Shona people

Nyahsa, Korean Princess of the Shona People

2) Although born in a royal family, her father Nick Newton was an artist and a laboratory technician. Do you know what is the birthplace of Thandie Newton?

Zambia

Yemen

England

Liberia

3) Thandie Newton attended Downing College, Cambridge. Do you know which degree she pursued from the institution?

Degree in Arts

Degree in psychology

Degree in Management

Degree in social anthropology

4) Friends fame David Schwimmer, who directed Thandie Newton’s comedy flick Run Fatboy Run, regarded the actor as?

The Queen of practical jokes

The Queen of sarcasm

The Queen of beauty

The Queen of melodrama

5) Thandie Newton was appointed with which of the 2019 New Year Honours for her services to film and charity?

UNICEF chairperson

Officer of the Order of the British Empire

Civil Service Officer

Public Administration Officer

6) Which of the following movies is the debut film of Thandie Newton?

The Journey of August King

Interview with the Vampire

Flirting

The Young Americans

7) In which of the following movie did Thandie Newton star alongside Game of Thrones star Kit Harington?

How to Lose Friends & Alienate People

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Vanishing on 7th Street

The Death and Life of John F Donovan

8) Thandie Newton was given the Black Reel Award for Best Ensemble for which of her following movies?

For Colored Girls

The Pursuit of Happyness

Half of a Yellow Sun

Run Fatboy Run

9) In which of the following movies did Thandie Newton star alongside superstar Tom Cruise?

Knight and Day

Mission: Impossible 2

Jack Reacher

Valkyrie

10) In which of the following movies did Thandie Newton not star?

It Was An Accident

The Chronicles of Riddick

The Chronicles of Narnia

The Leading Man

Answer Key:

Nyasha, Zimbabwean Princess of the Shona people England Degree in social anthropology The Queen of practical jokes Officer of the Order of the British Empire Flirting The Death and Life of John F Donovan For Colored Girls Mission: Impossible 2 The Chronicles of Narnia

