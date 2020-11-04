'Mission: Impossible' Actor Simon Pegg Says It's Terrifying To Watch Tom Cruise Do Stunts

Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible film series. The actor is known for doing most of his stunt on his own in the franchise, be it hanging out of a helicopter or taking part in a HALO jump. Now his co-star Simon Pegg has shared reaction on watching Cruise prepare for those performances.

Also Read | Mission Impossible 7's Shoot Halted After Motorcycle Stunt Goes 'horribly Wrong'

Tom Cruise’s stunts terrify 'Mission: Impossible' co-star Simon Pegg

In a recent interview with Conan O’Brien on Team Coco, Simon Pegg who plays Benji Dunn in the Mission: Impossible movies disclosed his feelings on seeing Tom Cruise doing his own daredevil stunts. The actor said that when they watch the movie and see him do those stunts, it is nail-biting. He stated that there is a real sense of genuine kind of peril because they know it is Cruise.

Simon Pegg asserted that they know Tom Cruise survived doing the stunts because they see him on Good Morning America show the next morning and in some other press. He mentioned that when they watch him do it, they have no idea if he is going to survive. So Cruise rides a bike off a cliff, and everybody is just waiting for, ‘Good canopy, good canopy, anybody?’ It is terrifying, he noted.

Simon Pegg said that Tom Cruise loves doing his own stunts. He mentioned that the actor puts in a lot of works and trains rigorously. Pegg revealed that Cruise literally will become the best at anything, once the team tell him something and he will just become the best at it. He stated that Tom Cruise will take as many hours as it takes, but he would not do the stunt until he knows it is safe. He noted that the preparations that went into the big stunts for this film are insane.

Also Read | Tom Cruise's Death-defying Stunts For 'Mission: Impossible 7' Go Viral; Watch

Also Read | Tom Cruise Movies Quiz: Check Out How Much You Know About The 'Mission Impossible' Star

Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg are reuniting on Mission: Impossible 7, which is currently under filming. Cruise was seen jumping a bike from a cliff, sitting on a moving train and doing more of his own stunts on the sets. Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film also features Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. The new cast members include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Esai Morales. Mission: Impossible 7 is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on November 19, 2021. A direct sequel is also in development with a release planned for November 4, 2022.

Also Read | Tom Cruise Puts 'Top Gun 2' Young Cast To Some 'gruelling' Training

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.